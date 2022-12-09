World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought swaths of new content to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, including new regions, items, and currencies. Every expansion in World of Warcraft’s long lineage has introduced new, unique forms of currency that typically have specific uses and can only be used on designated vendors. Dragonflight is no different in this regard: Elemental Overflow is just one of these new currencies players can earn on the Dragon Isles.

If you are looking to either earn or spend Elemental Overflow but do not know how, look no further. This is everything you need to know about Elemental Overflow in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

What is Elemental Overflow in WoW Dragonflight?

Elemental Overflow is a new currency introduced in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Players can gain this currency by slaying Primalist Invasion mobs and partaking in Primal Invasions. Primalist Invasions occur every six hours across the Dragon Isles and can be spotted on the world map. These invasions will contain enemy mobs of a specific elemental type, which players are tasked with defeating.

While defeating mobs, players will earn and be able to gather Elemental Overflow. Elite mobs will drop significant amounts of the currency, while normal mobs will drop smaller amounts.

Where to spend Elemental Overflow in WoW Dragonflight

After amassing enough Elemental Overflow from Primalist Invasions, players can spend their currency to purchase gear, weapons, and pets from Mythressa located in the Dragon Isles capital of Valdrakken. All of the items you can purchase from the Elemental Overflow vendor have an item level of 359, making them fairly strong, and requires anywhere from 200 to 2,000 of the given currency.

Below are the items and prices of all gear you can purchase from Mythressa: