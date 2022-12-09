All Brackenhide Hollow ‘super rare’ spawns in WoW: Dragonflight

Apart from being one of the five-player dungeons introduced in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Brackenhide Hollow can also be accessed as an open-world subzone in the Azure Span. In Brackenhide Hollow, dozens of packs of elite gnolls are able to be farmed over and over. But no enemies are more valuable in Brackenhide Hollow than the four rare spawns that inhabit the area.

Each of the four rare spawns in Brackenhide Hollow—Blisterhide, Gnarls, Snarglebone, and High Shaman Rotknuckle—have a unique set of loot that’s available to players, with each of them holding “super rare” status. This means their loot can scale up to item level 385.

Even better, the four rares will always spawn on a consistent rotation, with the next rare always being available to kill 10 minutes after the last one was taken down.

Here are the four rare spawns in Brackenhide Hollow, as well as their precise locations (with coordinates). The rares are listed in the table below in the rotating order in which they spawn.

All Brackenhide Hollow rare spawns

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Name Coordinates Blisterhide [13,30] Gnarls [14,37] High Shaman Rotknuckle [16,33] Snarglebone [11,32]

As is the case with all of Dragonflight’s super rares, the gear you receive from these enemies will not always be useful for your class. If you play a leather-wearing Monk, for example, you have just as much of a chance to get a plate helmet from one of these mobs as you do a class-relevant piece of gear.

Related: How to find and complete the Trial of Flood and Trial of Elements in WoW Dragonflight

Some of Dragonflight’s activities, including the Trial of Flood, Trial of Elements, and Siege on Dragonbane Keep, will always reward you with a piece of gear that’s relevant to your class.