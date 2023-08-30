Darkshore is one of the earliest Alliance leveling zones in World of Warcraft Classic. It’s here that many Night Elf characters will continue the journey that they started in Teldrassil, while other races will migrate here if they’re in search of experience outside of other level-adjacent zones like Westfall and Loch Modan.

The only issue is that for some of those races, getting to Darkshore can be a bit of a pain.

If you’re a Night Elf, great. You’ve already done a majority of the legwork needed to get to Darkshore. Naturally, you’ll progress through the Kalimdor storyline and make a stop at Darkshore along the way. But for the rest of us not playing Night Elves, we’ll need to do some walking, along with some boat travel, and hoof it over to elf-land.

Here’s how to get to Darkshore in WoW Classic and WoW Classic Hardcore.

How to get to Darkshore from Stormwind City

Darkshore is located in northwestern Kalimdor and all of the Alliance races aside from Night Elves start their leveling journey on Azeroth’s other continent, the Eastern Kingdoms. This means you’ll have to take a boat to get from continent to continent and also do a bit of walking along the way.

The easiest way to get from the Eastern Kingdoms to Darkshore is to fly to Ironforge. If you’re in Stormwind, consider taking the Deeprun Tram to the dwarven capital. From there, you’ll need to travel to Menethil Harbor along the west coast of the Wetlands.

Although traditional Classic WoW allows you to run through the border mountains of Dun Morogh and perform a death skip, you don’t have this luxury on Hardcore Classic servers. With that in mind, the safest way to get from Ironforge to Menethil Harbor is to take the road out of Dun Morogh that heads into Loch Modan, then travel north into the Wetlands. While the journey along this road is relatively safe, you’ll want to be vigilant as you get closer to the harbor, considering some mobs can stray off their path and intercept you on the road, granting you a swift death if you’re a low-level character.

Related: All Stockade dungeon quests in WoW Classic

The trek from Ironforge to Menethil is doable by a level one character, provided you keep your eyes open for high-level enemies. If you follow the roads through the North Gate Pass and eventually Dun Algaz, you’ll be able to make it to Menethil.

Once in Menethil Harbor, head to the boat on the far-right side of the docks. This boat will take you to Auberdine, the main quest hub of Darkshore. It’s there that you’ll be able to start questing in Kalimdor, while also having access to zones like Teldrassil and the Night Elf capital city of Darnassus.

About the author