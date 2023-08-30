How to get the Seal of Wrynn in WoW Classic

The Seal of Wrynn is arguably the best ring in all of World of Warcraft Classic, especially if you’re leveling in the mid-section of the game. No other rings give as many bonuses to stats as the Seal of Wrynn, making it a must-have for practically any class in the game.

With increases to secondary stats across the board, every class in the game can find a use for the Seal of Wrynn, so you should make it a priority to slot this ring into your leveling loadout. You could even make the case that out of all of the blue items in WoW Classic, there are none stronger than the Seal of Wrynn, regardless of level.

Unfortunately, the Seal of Wrynn is an Alliance-only item, so Horde players will have to find their stat bonuses elsewhere. But if you pledge allegiance to the Alliance and King Wrynn, you’ll want to get his seal as there are few items that are worth the hassle as much as this one.

Here’s how to complete the lengthy quest chain that’s required to earn the Seal of Wrynn in WoW Classic.

All quests required to earn the Seal of Wrynn

Much of this quest chain takes place in Stormwind City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Unsent Letter Bazil Thredd The Stockade Riots The Curious Visitor Shadow of the Past Look to an Old Friend Infiltrating the Castle Items of Some Consequence The Attack! The Head of the Beast Brotherhood’s End An Audience with the King

The Seal of Wrynn is a quest reward for the final quest in this chain, “An Audience with the King.” But the journey starts long before then: You’ll have to pick up the first quest in the chain at the end of the Deadmines dungeon after killing Edwin VanCleef. “The Unsent Letter” is the first quest you’ll need to pick up en route to earning the ring. The quest begins when you pick up the letter off of the body of Edwin VanCleef in the Deadmines, so don’t forget to loot his corpse after finishing the dungeon.

With that being said, you can pick up the Unsent Letter around level 20 as that’s when you’ll be entering the Deadmines for the first time. But the other quests in the chain will need to be completed throughout your 20s and 30s, with the Stockade dungeon requiring a character around level 25 (at minimum) and the quest “The Attack!” requiring you to be around level 31.

The time and level investment, however, is well worth the reward as the Seal of Wrynn will be useful all the way until your early 50s. It won’t be until you start encountering late-game items that the Seal of Wrynn will be trumped, so getting it as early as you can will definitely be worth your time.

What makes the Seal of Wrynn so good?

The Seal of Wrynn is arguably the best rare quality (blue) item in the game, especially for its level. It gives bonuses to all secondary stats, which is important for levelers as there are no other items that give so many boosts to your character’s stats quite like this one. The stats that the Seal of Wrynn gives are listed below.

+3 Strength

+3 Agility

+4 Stamina

+4 Intellect

+3 Spirit

Regardless of your class, you’ll want to pick up the Seal of Wrynn. Intellect and Spirit are strong for spellcasters, Strength and Stamina are great for melee DPS classes, and Agility is great for leather-wearing DPS specs. No matter what class you play, you’ll find a use for the Seal of Wrynn as the wide array of stats that it gives is incredibly versatile.

Having access to an item like this one so early on in the WoW Classic leveling process is also practically unheard of, so you should definitely make it a priority to grab this item and immediately boost your character’s throughput and survivability.

