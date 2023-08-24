WoW Classic Hardcore Mage leveling guide

Mage, without question, is one of the most popular choices for WoW Classic levelers—and for good reason. The class has a ton of mobility and utility with spells like Blink, Frost Nova, and Blizzard, and can easily make the most out of its AoE kit by cleaving down tons of mobs at once.

One of the most popular ways to power level in WoW Classic is to roll a Mage and consistently burn down packs of enemies with a Blizzard-Frost Nova combo. When WoW Classic Hardcore launches later today, we fully expect there to be tons of Mage players trying that strategy out in an effort to get to level 60 as fast as possible.

But not everyone is cut out for that kind of playstyle. Don’t worry, though: The Mage class is still just as strong on its own, even when you’re not cheesing your way to the top by grinding out mob packs all the time. If you’re a traditional leveler—someone who’s focused on completing quests and killing mobs the old-fashioned way—Mage is still a solid choice, especially in the Hardcore version of the game.

Here are the best strategies and talents for the Mage class that you can bring with you into a Hardcore WoW Classic leveling run.

Which Mage specialization is best in Hardcore WoW?

We recommend putting most of your talent points into the Frost tree when playing a Mage in Hardcore Classic WoW. Frost is the best leveling specialization for Hardcore Mage players as it will allow you to play with the perfect combination of damage and survivability. Most of your core spells have crowd control automatically attached to them, so you’ll be able to kite enemies around while still chunking down their HP bars.

Best Mage talents for leveling in WoW Classic Hardcore

A good rule of thumb to keep in mind while leveling your Frost Mage is to take talents that increase your Frost damage. You’re going to want to go relatively deep into the Frost tree—deeper than you would the Arcane and Fire trees, for sure—so you should always be prioritizing talents that up the damage dealt by your Frost spells. Talents like Ice Shards and Piercing Ice are must-haves, while others like Improved Blizzard and Shatter are optional but still strong.

Related: This one WoW Classic quest is guaranteed to tank your Hardcore run without fail

Ultimately, you’ll want to have at least 31 points in the Frost tree; that’s enough to unlock Ice Barrier, which is a definite must-take talent. You can opt to put more in the Frost tree if you want a deeper build, but saving some points for mana and utility-focused talents in the Arcane tree is likely going to be the more favorable thing to do.

Here is the talent build that we constructed prior to the launch of WoW Classic Hardcore using Wowhead’s talent calculator.

Most of your Hardcore leveling talents will be Frost-heavy. Screengrab via Wowhead

Best race for Mage in WoW Classic Hardcore

Race/class combos don’t get more bread and butter than Gnome Mage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It shouldn’t be a surprise to any experienced WoW Classic players that the best race to play as if you’re creating a Mage is Gnome. In WoW Classic, Gnomes are the go-to race for any and all caster classes as their increased Intellect gives them a buff to their Mana pool, as well as an increase in the critical chance of spells. Horde players should look to Trolls as their preferred race for Mage as Berserking is a solid active cooldown that provides a valuable damage increase during both the leveling process and the endgame.

Related: 5 tips to safely level your character to 60 in WoW Classic Hardcore

General tips and tricks for Mages in WoW Classic Hardcore

Your class is one of the best levelers in the game. You’ve got enough damage and CC to put other classes to shame, but don’t get too cocky . You only get one life to live in Hardcore WoW, and if mobs get too close to you, your cloth armor and lack of self-healing spells are only going to work against you.

. You only get one life to live in Hardcore WoW, and if mobs get too close to you, your cloth armor and lack of self-healing spells are only going to work against you. Don’t be afraid to spam Blink to get out of a tough spot. Be careful of the direction that you cast it in, though, as you don’t want to Blink right into another pack of dangerous mobs.

to get out of a tough spot. Be careful of the direction that you cast it in, though, as you don’t want to Blink right into another pack of dangerous mobs. Stock up on Runes of Teleportation for fast travel. Being able to TP out of a dangerous cave or otherwise sticky situation with a self-teleport is a luxury few other classes have, provided you have the reagents to do so.

for fast travel. Being able to TP out of a dangerous cave or otherwise sticky situation with a self-teleport is a luxury few other classes have, provided you have the reagents to do so. If you don’t feel comfortable running with the AoE Blizzard style of play, don’t do it. Mages are still really strong without the AoE-focused builds that streamers popularized back when WoW Classic launched in 2019. And in Hardcore, efficiency is way more important than speed-leveling anyway.

About the author