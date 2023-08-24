This one WoW Classic quest is guaranteed to tank your Hardcore run without fail

While most quests in World of Warcraft are completable without dying, there’s one that’s guaranteed to kill your character. Although this is a neat little piece of unique gameplay in traditional WoW Classic, it’s something that will 100 percent, without a doubt, ruin any chance you have of completing a Classic Hardcore run. Should you encounter this quest, don’t even bother accepting it, lest you make a (literally) fatal mistake.

The quest that’s guaranteed to kill your character is called “Meet at the Grave,” and it requires you to drink an elixir that only has one end result: death. And in WoW Classic Hardcore, you only get one life to play around with. Don’t waste it by trying to complete a quest that’s going to kill you without any mercy or second chances.

Meet at the Grave is given to you by Donova Snowden, a female dwarf quest giver found in Winterspring. The quest requires you to speak with another NPC named Gaeriyan in the spirit world.

This is what the beginning of the end looks like. Turn back if you see this NPC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meet at the Grave is actually tied to a chain that begins back in Un’goro Crater with the quests “It’s a Secret to Everybody” and “The Videre Elixir.” If you see either of these quests in your log, you may as well abandon them since they only take you down a dark path that leads you to your death.

Snowden will task you with going to the Gadgetzan graveyard in Tanaris and drinking the Videre Elixir. If you do this, there will be no warning, no timer, no nothin’. You’re just going to die. Do not do this quest on Hardcore servers as you’ll get a swift boot right back to the character creation screen.

What’s worst of all is that Meet at the Grave is a high-level quest. You likely won’t get the chance to even start its chain until the mid-50s, and by then, you’ll likely have already invested countless hours into your run. Trust us when we say that there are going to be myriad other ways to get experience at the back end of the Hardcore leveling experience; if you see either the quest in your log or the Videre Elixir in your inventory, abandon any thought you may have had of completing this quest.

Sure, there are going to be some difficult quests in the game, but none of them are straight-up impossible. Meet at the Grave, though, is impossible in Hardcore. We recommend avoiding it altogether if getting to level 60 in one piece is a goal of yours.

