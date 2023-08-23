Which WoW Classic Hardcore server should you play on?

Unlike the launch of WoW Classic back in 2019, there aren’t that many servers to play on in Hardcore Classic. Just two servers will be available at launch per region, but where you create your character is still just as important of a decision.

Even though there are fewer choices this time around, your landing spot is still only going to be important when it comes to factors like your time zone and desired faction. Once you have those things settled, you’ll be able to make an educated decision regarding where you’re going to play. And don’t worry, you can always create a new character on a different server any time you like.

Here’s how to choose between WoW Classic Hardcore’s two servers.

Should I pick Skull Rock or Defias Pillager in WoW Classic Hardcore?

In the U.S., there are two WoW Classic Hardcore servers to choose from: Skull Rock and Defias Pillager.

We recommend that players on the East Coast of the U.S. select Defias Pillager and players on the West Coast of the country play on Skull Rock. Time zones are listed on WoW servers so players in similar areas can have an easier time coordinating raid nights and availability with one another.

It’s also become common among the WoW Classic player base to divide itself among servers based on factions. Typically, Horde players go to certain servers while Alliance players congregate on another. This is nothing new in WoW, and in Classic Hardcore, it’s definitely a possibility.

The separation of Alliance and Horde players based on servers becomes ever more likely when you take into account that the two servers on Hardcore Classic are named after things usually associated with the two factions. The Defias Pillager is an enemy type that only Alliance players have to deal with during the leveling process, while Skull Rock is a Horde-only questing area found in the early portion of the Orc starting zone. With that in mind, the two servers could become hotbeds for their respective factions.

Which WoW Classic Hardcore server will have a higher population?

It’s likely that Skull Rock will have a higher population than Defias Pillager, mainly because the Horde has a higher percentage of the player base to its name than the Alliance does. Also, West Coast servers tend to be where WoW streamers congregate during launches, so players looking to see their favorite streamers in-game will often tag alongside them on those servers.

We expect both servers to have heavy populations at launch, though, so don’t feel like you’re going to miss out on the fun if you pick Defias Pillager.

WoW Classic Hardcore will launch on Aug. 24.

