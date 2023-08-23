World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore is, by far, the most unique game iteration we’ve gotten in years. While other expansions, namely Wrath of the Lich King Classic and Dragonflight, are about the end game, Hardcore’s main focus is your leveling journey. With the release of Hardcore, there will be a couple of designated realms for the bravest and most resilient players.

So far, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed four unique Hardcore realms, two for NA and two for the EMEA region. It’s quite possible the devs might add more realms further down the road, especially if these realms get overcrowded and queue times become unbearable like they were during the release of WoTLK Classic on Sept. 26, 2022.

If you’re a big planner and you already have figured out the name you want to use in WoW Classic Hardcore, here’s the list of all currently known servers.

All WoW Classic Hardcore realms

WoW Classic Hardcore has two realms for both EU and NA currently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blizzard is taking it slow with realms and unfortunately, there will be no name reservations like there were in the past with WoW Classic. This time around, the devs are trying to avoid the faction disparity and megarealms which are entirely dominated by either the Horde or the Alliance. If Hardcore proves to be popular like it used to be during the community-organized era, we can expect to see more realms

NA Hardcore realms

As already noted, there are two currently known North American realms. Reportedly, one realm is for the East Coast while the other one should be for the West Coast. Here are the NA realms:

Defias Pillager

Skull Rock

EU Hardcore realms

Similarly, the other most popular region, EU, will have two realms as well. The realms are:

Nek’Rosh

Stitches

