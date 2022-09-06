WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic players left waiting in painfully long queues

Wrath of the Lich King has been the favorite World of Warcraft expansion since its launch back on Nov. 13, 2008. Thanks to Blizzard Entertainment’s developing team, we will once again see the rise of the Lich King and the Scourge on Sept. 26. Since the original release of WOTLK was prefaced with a pre-patch, and the Scourge Invasion and Zombie Plague events, it’s been of the utmost importance to feature these events once again.

On Aug. 30, Blizzard launched the WOTLK pre-patch, including the latest Death Knight class, Inscription profession, and fresh WOTLK servers. Seemingly the best choice of the server to roll a fresh character, fresh servers have, since the release, suffered from long queue times.

Although in the beginning, the queues were still somewhat reasonable with an approximate wait time of two to three hours, the WOTLK fresh servers have reached the next level with the first weekend of them being live. WOTLK fresh servers now daily have over five-hour-long queues with no Blizzard answer in sight.

Since the queue times have already been drawing the players away from the game, we can only imagine how the queues will look on the day of the global re-release of WOTLK. Although there’s still no answer from Blizzard, we are wholeheartedly hoping that Blizzard will address this game-ruining problem before the Zombie Plague event scheduled for this weekly reset.