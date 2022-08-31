WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch is now live

Are we dreaming or is Wrath of the Lich King Classic finally live?

World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch is finally live today.

Blizzard Entertainment has, after lengthy maintenance, opened the gates of Wrath of the Lich King Classic for bold Azeroth adventurers to once get a taste of Death Knights, Inscription, and the Achievement system. On top of that, Blizzard is releasing fresh Wrath of the Lich King Classic realms that won’t support character boosts and transfers for at least 90 days.

With the Death Knight class, Inscription, and the Achievement system finally being available, there’s more than enough excitement to keep you busy until the next reset scheduled on Sept. 6 that will bring the first Wrath of the Lich King event, Zombie Plague.

Zombie Plague, a mysterious illness that turns uncautious players into the minions of the Lich King, will begin spreading in capital cities. This will be followed by the Scourge Invasion on Sept. 13. So, in order to repel the Lich King’s armies, the players will need to unite their forces and purge Azeroth of the Undead.

Although the Americas can already enjoy the charms of Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch, Europe has to wait a while longer since pre-patch is hitting the servers on Aug. 31 after the server maintenance scheduled from 3am to 11am CEST.