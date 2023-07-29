How to complete the Perenolde Tiara quest in WoW Classic

World of Warcraft Classic is full of legendary quests that almost every player has either completed or at least encountered at some point during their leveling journey.

The Perenolde Tiara is one such quest. It’s likely that you’ve passed right by this quest while traveling through Stormwind Keep. If you’re on an errand through the city and see this on your minimap, it’s worth it to stop into the keep and pick it up, as its objective can be completed in concordance with other quests during the leveling experience.

While the journey from Stormwind City to the Alterac Mountains can seem daunting on paper, don’t worry. You’re bound to quest in Alterac eventually, as most Alliance players tend to go there around level 30 in hopes of gaining some quick experience. The Perenolde Tiara—which requires your character to be level 30 at a minimum—is a straightforward, albeit a little difficult solo quest that you can bang out while completing other objectives in Alterac.

How to complete the Alliance-only Perenolde Tiara quest in WoW Classic

To complete the Perenolde Tiara, head out of Stormwind Keep after picking up the quest from Count Remington Ridgewell and start making your way toward the Alterac Mountains. If you haven’t done so already, you can also pick up the quest titled “Southshore” from Milton Sheaf, who’s on the other side of Stormwind Keep.

Upon leaving the keep, head to Southshore in the Hillsbrad Foothills. The trek there can be quite long if you haven’t unlocked the flight path that takes you directly there. Assuming you’re starting out fresh, you’ll need to head to Ironforge, then make your way through Loch Modan, the Wetlands, and eventually west through the Arathi Highlands before getting to Southshore.

Grel’borg typically wanders this area in the Ruins of Alterac. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once in Southshore, make your way further north into the Alterac Mountains, but don’t forget to unlock the flight master on the northern side of the town. The Alterac Mountains border the Hillsbrad Foothills, and are practically a “sister zone” to Hillsbrad, as many of the quests in the two zones are interconnected. You’ll want to cross the border between zones before plugging in any coordinates, so be sure to double-check by opening your map. If you’re still in the Hillsbrad Foothills, keep going north.

Once in the Alterac Mountains, head to coordinates [36, 54] at the lowest possible level of Warmonger Castle. There, you’ll find the objective of the quest, Grel’borg the Miser, a level 39 elite ogre who is holding onto the Perenolde Tiara.

Defeat Grel’borg—you may need a group to do so depending on your level—and loot the Tiara from his corpse. Once you’ve killed him, you should use your Hearthstone to get out of the area and start making your way back to Count Remington Ridgewell in Stormwind in order to turn in the quest.

