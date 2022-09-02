Best Death Knight builds in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Death Knight, the first hero class introduced to World of Warcraft, came out swinging when it made its debut with Wrath of the Lich King in 2008. Somewhere between a Paladin and a Warlock, the melee class offered one of the most comprehensive kits in the game from both a PvE and PvP point of view.

Fast forward 14 years and the Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch is finally here. Although Blizzard Entertainment has made some small changes to the iconic expansion in its rerelease, including removing the dungeon finder tool for the “importance of social bonds,” pretty much everything else has remained the same.

This means Death Knight is just as powerful as it once was and can easily top the tables in raiding and dominate the ladders in the arena. But what exactly are the best builds and specializations for the class?

Anyone can pick up a Death Knight for the first time and perform well. All three specs—Blood, Frost, and Unholy—are relatively straightforward and can be learned on the go. But when you take a closer look at the class, it’s more intricate and has many more layers than you’d expect. There are multiple builds, each with their own distinct playstyle.

Best DK builds in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

PvE, end-game raiding

Frost 15/56/0

This should be your go-to build for the majority of Wrath of the Lich King. When armor penetration comes into play—a stat that ignores armor and increases your non-bleed physical damage—it will naturally edge toward the Unholy tree. But sticking to this build is your best bet until Icecrown Citadel releases somewhere near the end of the expansion.

This build prioritizes Frost Strike over Obliterate thanks to 15 extra points in the Blood tree and a slight variance in the Frost tree. Those 15 points go toward five attack power for every 180 armor you have, an additional five percent critical strike on your weapons, spells, and abilities, faster runic power regeneration while in combat, and a nine percent critical strike increase on your Obliterate.

The aim of this build is to essentially use Killing Machine procs whenever they’re available, enabling you to dish out guaranteed crits on your Frost Strikes and stack up your damage output.

In the early stages of the expansion—from Naxxramas to Ulduar and Trial of the Crusader—that extra crit makes a big difference. There are many fights that require switching targets in these raids, catering to this build.

As for the Frost tree, this build includes the usual suspects: Howling Blast, Frost Strike, Unbreakable Armor, Killing Machine, Rime, Icy Talons, etc. But because the build has more of a focus on Frost Strike, it also has some extra points in Black Ice and Chill of the Grave. These talents increase your Frost and Shadow damage by 10 percent and generate five additional runic power every time you use Chains of Ice, Howling Blast, Icy Touch, and Obliterate.

Frost 1/52/18

This is the ultimate end-game, end-expansion build. When you’ve entered Icecrown Citadel and started to pick up your best-in-slot gear, this build will come into play. To make the most out of it, you’ll need at least 1,100 armor penetration (it’s a lot). To reach this colossal number, you’ll need the right gear, red gems, and food. That means sacrificing plate armor for leather in some instances, leveling Jewelcrafting, and investing in Cooking.

The extra damage you gain from this build will have a significant impact if you meet the requirements. If you can’t meet that armor penetration minimum, stick to the Blood subspec for now.

This build is all about timing, setting up your diseases, and fitting in as many Obliterates as possible without messing up your runes. You should aim to use your Blood runes one after the other so they sync up with their Death rune counterparts. This way, you won’t have to wait for a rune to come off cooldown as you frantically spam your Obliterate hotkey.

To achieve this, use Pestilence after Blood Strike or vice versa. Even if you don’t need to spread your diseases with Pestilence, syncing up the runes should be your priority. In your opener, use Blood Tap (and whenever it comes off cooldown) as an alternative to Blood Strike.

On top of the standard talents from the Frost tree, this build forks off into Unholy. A total of 18 points go toward Blood-Caked Blade, Necrosis, Ravenous Dead, Epidemic, and Vicious Strikes. These talents increase your strength, shadow damage, hit rate, and disease duration.

This article will be updated throughout the expansion with more Death Knight builds.