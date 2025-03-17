Was that it? Team Liquid down final Liberation of Undermine boss in only 100 pulls

The Race to World First Liberation of Undermine is officially over, with Team Liquid once again being crowned the best guild in the world. While the new raid was interesting, many players and fans agree the final boss left a lot to be desired.

Following Liquid’s recent win, a discussion started on a March 16 Reddit thread stirred up many comments and disappointment with the final boss. According to most WoW players, the last boss in the Liberation of Undermine raid didn’t even feel like the final boss because of how easy it looked.

To the victor belong the spoils. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although the Race to World First Liberation of Undermine was undoubtedly unique and challenging for many guilds, Chrome King Gallywix left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. You’d expect the raid’s final boss to be the biggest challenge, but in the end, even some of Liquid’s players seemed confused about how easy it was. With only 100 pulls, Liquid managed to take down the final boss and claim a back-to-back win in Wow’s Race to World First.

“Kinda weird how little pulls Gallywix took compared to the rest of the final bosses, but at least it seems like the difficulty is a bit more spread out boss wise instead of being really focused on the last two. The fact that they all looked kinda confused when they killed it says a lot though lol,” the top comment says in WoW’s subreddit.

Even though this comes as a shock to everyone, some players are perfectly fine with Gallywix being less difficult than other bosses.

“Gallywix whole thing is he uses henchmen. He doesn’t need to be strong himself, it should be an add boss, possibly one where you’re chasing him as he throws goons and traps at you to slow you down,” another player commented in WoW’s subreddit.

From lore’s perspective, Gallywix should be weak as he relies on his underlings a lot. While he wasn’t much of a challenge as the final boss, I think the raid was pretty balanced with harder mid-raid bosses, which is fitting for a Goblin-themed patch.

