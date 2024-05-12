All World of Warcraft books in order: Best reading order and publish dates

Few video game franchises have lore that runs as deep and immersive as World of Warcraft. The universe in which the game is set has well over 30 years of real-world history attached to it, as the game’s developers, writers, and “loremasters” have been constantly adding to and expanding upon the story-rich worlds of Azeroth and beyond.

Recommended Videos

One of the best ways to tune up your WoW lore knowledge outside of playing the game and burning through its countless quests and storylines is by reading the official WoW novels. Blizzard has been publishing books set in the World of Warcraft universe since the early 21st century, and with over two dozen published works set in the world of Azeroth, you can easily get immersed in WoW’s lore.

Below, you’ll find a table of every WoW book published, starting with Of Blood and Honor in 2000 and, most recently, War of the Scaleborn (2023). Additionally, a list of all of the WoW novels in the most ideal reading order based on their contents is found in the lower portion of this piece.

All WoW novels by order of publication date

WoW‘s novels are a fantastic way to peer into the franchise’s history, both classic and modern. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Title Author Year published Of Blood and Honor Chris Metzen 2000 Day of the Dragon Richard A. Knaak 2001 Lord of the Clans Christie Golden 2001 The Last Guardian Jeff Grubb 2002 War of the Ancients: The Well of Eternity Richard A. Knaak 2004 War of the Ancients: The Demon Soul Richard A. Knaak 2004 War of the Ancients: The Sundering Richard A. Knaak 2005 Cycle of Hatred Keith R.A. DeCandido 2006 Rise of the Horde Christie Golden 2006 Tides of Darkness Aaron Rosenberg 2007 Beyond the Dark Portal Aaron Rosenberg 2008 Night of the Dragon Richard A. Knaak 2008 Arthas: Rise of the Lich King Christie Golden 2009 Stormrage Richard A. Knaak 2010 The Shattering Christie Golden 2010 Thrall: Twilight of the Aspects Christie Golden 2011 Wolfheart Richard A. Knaak 2012 Jaina: Tides of War Christie Golden 2012 Vol’jin: Shadows of the Horde Michael A. Stackpole 2013 Dawn of the Aspects Richard A. Knaak 2013 War Crimes Christie Golden 2014 Illidan William King 2016 Before the Storm Christie Golden 2018 Shadows Rising Madeleine Roux 2020 Sylvanas Christie Golden 2022 War of the Scaleborn Courtney Alameda 2023

Best WoW novel reading order

Rise of the Horde

The Last Guardian

Tides of Darkness

Beyond the Dark Portal

Day of the Dragon

War of the Ancients: The Well of Eternity

War of the Ancients: The Demon Soul

War of the Ancients: The Sundering

Lord of the Clans

Of Blood and Honor

Arthas: Rise of the Lich King

Cycle of Hatred

Illidan

Night of the Dragon

Stormrage

The Shattering

Wolfheart

Thrall: Twilight of the Aspects

Jaina: Tides of War

Dawn of the Aspects

Vol’jin: Shadows of the Horde

War Crimes

Before the Storm

Shadows Rising

Sylvanas

War of the Scaleborn

While many of the WoW novels are skippable, considering their contents are essentially just vignettes that were only relevant to whatever was going on in the game at that time, the order of the novels listed above will take you through the entire history of the game up into the present. If you want to dive feet first into WoW‘s history through books, the order listed above is the easiest way to do so. The early novels detail important lore events that predate the events of World of Warcraft, while the books published in recent years are considered supplemental materials to the ongoing story.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more