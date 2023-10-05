Get a live look at how many frames you're getting.

Whether you’re a MOBA fanatic or a tactical FPS veteran, a wide variety of gamers love to see just how many frames they’re getting in real-time displayed in the corner of their screen. The same goes for WoW players.

Luckily, there’s a way to toggle your framerate and integrate it seamlessly into your UI.

In some WoW situations, such as endgame raid encounters or mob-heavy dungeon pulls, you might notice that your frames are dropping at an increased rate. It wouldn’t be the worst idea to toggle your framerate just to see how many frames you’re losing and to see which specific areas of the game might be giving your computer trouble.

How to enable and disable FPS display in WoW

Framerates in WoW tend to vary based on how much is happening on your screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By default, the key binding that toggles the framerate display in WoW is Ctrl-R. Hitting those two keys will display your FPS count in the bottom-right-hand corner of your screen.

You can change the binding that’s used to toggle your FPS by searching the word “framerate” in your settings menu, and manually resetting the bind for “Toggle Framerate Display.” This might actually be worth changing up, considering Ctrl-R is actually a halfway-decent keybind when you consider those two keys’ relative distance to the WASD keys.

If you accidentally turn your FPS display on in the middle of playing and want to turn it off because it may be a distraction to you, you can hit the Ctrl-R keybinding.

You cannot move the position of the FPS tracker away from the right corner of your screen, and you will need to re-enable the FPS counter every time you log into WoW or switch between your characters.

These keybinds and settings apply to WoW Dragonflight and WoW Classic.

