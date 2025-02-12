‘Chaotic’ mechanic has WoW players anxiously awaiting Undermine(d) patch

The next big content drop for World of Warcraft is just around the corner, with Patch 11.1, also known as Undermine(d), dropping on Feb. 25/26, followed swiftly by The War Within‘s second season on March 4/5. To put it mildly, it’s looking like a busy couple of weeks for the community.

While many players are excited to dig into the new quests and PvE content, one new element has captured the community’s attention. The D.R.I.V.E. feature offers customizable vehicles that can be used in the Undermine zone, allowing players to zip about at breakneck speeds.

The official poster for the patch made its way onto the subreddit for the game, with players digging into the announcement and focusing on the D.R.I.V.E. feature in particular. While a few WoW fans had reservations, plenty were excited about taking their characters into the intriguing new zone.

One excited player noted, “Really really hope D.R.I.V.E will become to ground mounts what Dynamic Flight is to flying mounts. Gimme a reason to use one of my hundreds of ground mounts Blizz.”

An unconvinced reader joined in, saying, “It won’t overall but a step in the right direction surely,” elaborating that they didn’t think the mechanics would translate well to four-legged mounts. This led other players to share stories about their cats drifting and running over waxed floors.

One player expressed concerns about how the mechanic could be used with other mounts, joking, “I would absolutely fall off my chair laughing if I drifted on a Clefthoof going 100mph.”

Others were intrigued by the idea of improving ground mounts, with one sharing, “I don’t want them to make all ground mounts go faster than Dynamic Flight mounts, but I do think that if they make ground mounts more interesting and fun to use, I wouldn’t mind not having flying right away in future expansions.”

It wasn’t just the D.R.I.V.E. feature that had players talking, though. Plenty were excited to dig into other areas of the content, with the heavy Goblin theme getting plenty of praise.

One player shared their excitement, saying, “As a Dark Iron Dwarf player, I’m so happy the Goblins are getting their patch. The anniversary event being a lot of BRD was great. It’s y’all’s turn!”

Goblin mains piled on the praise for the theme and overarching narrative of the patch, with one person declaring, “I’m so invested in the story this time around I can’t wait.” While the announcement features lots of new mechanics, it also promises new stories and quests to get stuck into.

Undermine(d) is looking like a monumental patch for the game so far, and despite a few concerns about balance or narrative direction, the community feels excited and hopeful right now.

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Undermine zone looks when it hits on Feb. 25/26 and where the story ends up. With season two of TWW closely following this giant slice of content, it’s set to be an incredibly busy period for retail players, regardless of whether they prefer PvP or PvE.

