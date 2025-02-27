It’s tough being a short king in WoW’s Undermine(d) update

Race is an important aspect when creating a world. Their history and conflicts can determine how each race treats each other, and in World of Warcraft, goblins and gnomes are infamous for their rivalry. gnome players will have a surprise in Undermine.

Players started to notice how NPC goblins in WoW‘s Undermine will randomly stop what they are doing to insult gnome players, confirming what senior game designer Sean McCann said to PC Gamer: “If you’re a Gnome, some of them won’t react too friendly to you.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reddit user Utigarde brought up how the goblins only reacted to their gnome character, saying, “they only make rude gestures at gnomes.” The developers wanted to try new things with the civilians in the Undermine(d) update to add to the immersion, and players seem to enjoy these little interactions.

If you start dancing, the goblins around will join you and start dancing with you regardless of your character’s race, and if you happen to die in Undermine, they’ll notice, approach your corpse, and stop to see what happened. The city feels more alive with the inclusion of these details, with some players on forums asking for a reaction like this one on all NPCs in every zone—and some gnome players asking for their turn to get back at goblins in Gnomregon.

The feud between gnomes and goblins revolves around engineering. They disagree on how technology should be developed and are constantly making fun of each other’s methods. While gnomes believe in planning, order, and safety while constructing a project, goblins go hard on dangerous, chaotic, and unplanned projects.

We can see the difference in each race’s usual gear, but also in Undermine’s aesthetic and the inventions scattered across the city. Goblins might be constantly blowing themselves up when testing the limits of engineering, but gnomes can take too much time and spend too much money on just one project that might not work out in the end.

