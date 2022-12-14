Profession overhaul was long overdue in World of Warcraft. Thankfully, it came with the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28. Sparing no effort with the overhaul, the devs introduced tons of new mechanics to professions like profession specialization, stats, gear, talents, item quality, and recrafting. Generally speaking, all these changes significantly improved professions, making them more rewarding and interactive.

Profession gear, which, on the one hand, is an immersive cosmetic feature that extends your profession fantasy, is a useful feature that allows you to get more profession stats and excel in some areas of your profession, like Resourcefulness and Multicrafting. Since profession gear is still gear, yet in a slightly different form, gear can be upgraded and replaced with better pieces offering you more stats.

If all this sounds too confusing to you and you’re looking to learn more about profession gear, especially what profession gear is, why you need it, and a list of all profession gear and ways to get it in Dragonflight, you’re in the right place. So, let’s jump right into all ins and outs about profession gear.

What is profession gear in WoW Dragonflight?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Profession gear in Dragonflight refers to specific profession gear with profession stats that players wear while crafting items or collecting herbs and ores. In total, you can equip three different pieces of profession gear. Unlike previous iterations of profession gear like Mining Picks, profession gear in Dragonflight will be immediately equipped as soon as you start crafting or collecting minerals and herbs.

Although you can get some profession gear from quests, the large majority of profession gear comes from professions, and you’ll have to either order a piece of profession gear via crafting orders or ask a friend to craft it for you. Profession gear can be of Uncommon, Rare, and, in some cases, even Epic quality. Each item will give you specific stats like Crafting Speed and Inspiration that will either speed up your crafting speed or give you some bonus skill. With each new upgrade, you’ll get even more stats and you’ll craft even better gear.

Why do you need profession gear in WoW Dragonflight?

Profession gear is essential to have in Dragonflight if you plan on doing professions. The first and foremost reason is the perks the gear offers like Multicraft, Resourcefulness, and Inspiration. Another reason why you want to have profession gear is that a lot of pieces of gear offer additional skills to your profession, meaning you will have access to recipes and herbs that’d otherwise be unavailable to you. And the final reason to pick up profession gear is the fantasy part of it. So, not only will you look like a miner with your profession gear, but you can feel like one, too.

All profession gear and how to get it in WoW Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Alchemy profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Alchemist’s Hat Inspiration, Multicraft Leatherworking Wildercloth Alchemist’s Robe Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Tailoring Alchemist’s Sturdy Mixing Rod Random Inscription Expert Alchemist’s Hat Inspiration, Multicraft Leatherworking Master’s Wildercloth Alchemist’s Robe Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Tailoring Alchemist’s Brilliant Mixing Rod Random Inscription

Blacksmithing profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Draconium Blacksmith’s Toolbox Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Blacksmithing Smithing Apron Inspiration, Multicraft Leatherworking Draconium Blacksmith’s Hammer Random Blacksmithing Khaz’gorite Blacksmith’s Toolbox Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Blacksmithing Flameproof Apron Inspiration, Multicraft Leatherworking Khaz’gorite Blacksmith’s Hammer Random Blacksmithing

Cooking profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Wildercloth Chef’s Hat Crafting Speed, Multicraft Tailoring Chef’s Smooth Rolling Pin Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Inscription Master’s Wildercloth Chef’s Hat Crafting Speed, Multicraft Tailoring Chef’s Splendid Rolling Pin Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Inscription

Enchanting profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Wildercloth Enchanter’s Hat Inspiration, Resourcefulness Tailoring Chromatic Focus Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Jewelcrafting Runed Serevite Rod Random Enchanting Runed Draconium Rod Random Enchanting Master’s Wildercloth Enchanter’s Hat Inspiration, Resourcefulness Tailoring Resonant Focus Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Jewelcrafting Runed Khaz’gorite Rod Random Enchanting

Engineering profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Draconium Brainwave Amplifier Inspiration Engineering Protective Gloves Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Leatherworking Draconium Encased Samophlange Random Engineering Khaz’gorite Brainwave Amplifier Inspiration Engineering Shockproof Gloves Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Leatherworking Khaz’gorite Encased Samophlange Random Engineering

Fishing profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Wildercloth Fishing Cap – Tailoring Draconium Fisherfriend Perception Engineering Master’s Wildercloth Fishing Cap – Tailoring Khaz’gorite Fisherfriend Perception Engineering

Herbalism profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Wildercloth Gardening Hat Deftness, Perception Tailoring Floral Basket Finesse Leatherworking Draconium Sickle Random Blacksmithing Master’s Wildercloth Gardening Hat Deftness, Perception Tailoring Lavish Floral Pack Finesse Leatherworking Khaz’gorite Sickle Random Blacksmithing

Inscription profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Bold-Print Bifocals Inspiration, Multicraft Jewelcrafting Left-Handed Magnifying Glass Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Jewelcrafting Scribe’s Fastened Quill Random Inscription Fine-Print Trifocals Inspiration, Multicraft Jewelcrafting Magnificent Margin Magnifier Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Jewelcrafting Scribe’s Resplendent Quill Random Inscription

Jewelcrafting profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Sundered Onyx Loupes Inspiration, Multicraft Jewelcrafting Jeweler’s Cover Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Leatherworking Lapidary’s Draconium Clamps Random Engineering Alexstraszite Loupes Inspiration, Multicraft Jewelcrafting Resplendent Cover Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Leatherworking Lapidary’s Khaz’gorite Clamps Random Engineering

Leatherworking profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Draconium Leatherworker’s Toolset Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Blacksmithing Resilient Smock Inspiration, Multicraft Leatherworking Draconium Leatherworker’s Knife Random Blacksmithing Khaz’gorite Leatherworker’s Toolset Resourcefulness, Crafting Speed Blacksmithing Masterwork Smock Inspiration, Multicraft Leatherworking Khaz’gorite Leatherworker’s Knife Random Blacksmithing

Mining profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Draconium Delver’s Helmet Deftness, Perception Engineering Bottomless Stonecrust Ore Satchel Finesse Engineering Draconium Pickaxe Random Blacksmithing Khaz’gorite Delver’s Helmet Deftness, Perception Engineering Bottomless Mireslush Ore Satchel Finesse Engineering Khaz’gorite Pickaxe Random Blacksmithing

Skinning profession items

Item name Profession stats Source Skinner’s Cap Deftness, Perception Leatherworking Durable Pack Finesse Leatherworking Draconium Skinning Knife Random Blacksmithing Expert Skinner’s Cap Deftness, Perception Leatherworking Reinforced Pack Finesse Leatherworking Khaz’gorite Skinning Knife Random Blacksmithing

Tailoring profession items