Profession overhaul was long overdue in World of Warcraft. Thankfully, it came with the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28. Sparing no effort with the overhaul, the devs introduced tons of new mechanics to professions like profession specialization, stats, gear, talents, item quality, and recrafting. Generally speaking, all these changes significantly improved professions, making them more rewarding and interactive.

Profession gear, which, on the one hand, is an immersive cosmetic feature that extends your profession fantasy, is a useful feature that allows you to get more profession stats and excel in some areas of your profession, like Resourcefulness and Multicrafting. Since profession gear is still gear, yet in a slightly different form, gear can be upgraded and replaced with better pieces offering you more stats.

If all this sounds too confusing to you and you’re looking to learn more about profession gear, especially what profession gear is, why you need it, and a list of all profession gear and ways to get it in Dragonflight, you’re in the right place. So, let’s jump right into all ins and outs about profession gear.

What is profession gear in WoW Dragonflight?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Profession gear in Dragonflight refers to specific profession gear with profession stats that players wear while crafting items or collecting herbs and ores. In total, you can equip three different pieces of profession gear. Unlike previous iterations of profession gear like Mining Picks, profession gear in Dragonflight will be immediately equipped as soon as you start crafting or collecting minerals and herbs. 

Although you can get some profession gear from quests, the large majority of profession gear comes from professions, and you’ll have to either order a piece of profession gear via crafting orders or ask a friend to craft it for you. Profession gear can be of Uncommon, Rare, and, in some cases, even Epic quality. Each item will give you specific stats like Crafting Speed and Inspiration that will either speed up your crafting speed or give you some bonus skill. With each new upgrade, you’ll get even more stats and you’ll craft even better gear. 

Why do you need profession gear in WoW Dragonflight?

Profession gear is essential to have in Dragonflight if you plan on doing professions. The first and foremost reason is the perks the gear offers like Multicraft, Resourcefulness, and Inspiration. Another reason why you want to have profession gear is that a lot of pieces of gear offer additional skills to your profession, meaning you will have access to recipes and herbs that’d otherwise be unavailable to you. And the final reason to pick up profession gear is the fantasy part of it. So, not only will you look like a miner with your profession gear, but you can feel like one, too. 

All profession gear and how to get it in WoW Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Alchemy profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Alchemist’s HatInspiration, MulticraftLeatherworking
Wildercloth Alchemist’s RobeResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedTailoring
Alchemist’s Sturdy Mixing RodRandomInscription
Expert Alchemist’s HatInspiration, MulticraftLeatherworking
Master’s Wildercloth Alchemist’s RobeResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedTailoring
Alchemist’s Brilliant Mixing RodRandomInscription

Blacksmithing profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Draconium Blacksmith’s ToolboxResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedBlacksmithing
Smithing ApronInspiration, MulticraftLeatherworking
Draconium Blacksmith’s HammerRandomBlacksmithing
Khaz’gorite Blacksmith’s ToolboxResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedBlacksmithing
Flameproof ApronInspiration, MulticraftLeatherworking
Khaz’gorite Blacksmith’s HammerRandomBlacksmithing

Cooking profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Wildercloth Chef’s HatCrafting Speed, MulticraftTailoring
Chef’s Smooth Rolling PinResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedInscription
Master’s Wildercloth Chef’s HatCrafting Speed, MulticraftTailoring
Chef’s Splendid Rolling PinResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedInscription

Enchanting profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Wildercloth Enchanter’s HatInspiration, ResourcefulnessTailoring
Chromatic FocusResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedJewelcrafting
Runed Serevite RodRandomEnchanting
Runed Draconium RodRandomEnchanting
Master’s Wildercloth Enchanter’s HatInspiration, ResourcefulnessTailoring
Resonant FocusResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedJewelcrafting
Runed Khaz’gorite RodRandomEnchanting

Engineering profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Draconium Brainwave AmplifierInspirationEngineering
Protective GlovesResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedLeatherworking
Draconium Encased SamophlangeRandomEngineering
Khaz’gorite Brainwave AmplifierInspirationEngineering
Shockproof GlovesResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedLeatherworking
Khaz’gorite Encased SamophlangeRandomEngineering

Fishing profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Wildercloth Fishing CapTailoring
Draconium FisherfriendPerceptionEngineering
Master’s Wildercloth Fishing CapTailoring
Khaz’gorite FisherfriendPerceptionEngineering

Herbalism profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Wildercloth Gardening HatDeftness, PerceptionTailoring
Floral BasketFinesseLeatherworking
Draconium SickleRandomBlacksmithing
Master’s Wildercloth Gardening HatDeftness, PerceptionTailoring
Lavish Floral PackFinesseLeatherworking
Khaz’gorite SickleRandomBlacksmithing

Inscription profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Bold-Print BifocalsInspiration, MulticraftJewelcrafting
Left-Handed Magnifying GlassResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedJewelcrafting
Scribe’s Fastened QuillRandomInscription
Fine-Print TrifocalsInspiration, MulticraftJewelcrafting
Magnificent Margin MagnifierResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedJewelcrafting
Scribe’s Resplendent QuillRandomInscription

Jewelcrafting profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Sundered Onyx LoupesInspiration, MulticraftJewelcrafting
Jeweler’s CoverResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedLeatherworking
Lapidary’s Draconium ClampsRandomEngineering
Alexstraszite LoupesInspiration, MulticraftJewelcrafting
Resplendent CoverResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedLeatherworking
Lapidary’s Khaz’gorite ClampsRandomEngineering

Leatherworking profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Draconium Leatherworker’s ToolsetResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedBlacksmithing
Resilient SmockInspiration, MulticraftLeatherworking
Draconium Leatherworker’s KnifeRandomBlacksmithing
Khaz’gorite Leatherworker’s ToolsetResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedBlacksmithing
Masterwork SmockInspiration, MulticraftLeatherworking
Khaz’gorite Leatherworker’s KnifeRandomBlacksmithing

Mining profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Draconium Delver’s HelmetDeftness, PerceptionEngineering
Bottomless Stonecrust Ore SatchelFinesseEngineering
Draconium PickaxeRandomBlacksmithing
Khaz’gorite Delver’s HelmetDeftness, PerceptionEngineering
Bottomless Mireslush Ore SatchelFinesseEngineering
Khaz’gorite PickaxeRandomBlacksmithing

Skinning profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Skinner’s CapDeftness, PerceptionLeatherworking
Durable PackFinesseLeatherworking
Draconium Skinning KnifeRandomBlacksmithing
Expert Skinner’s CapDeftness, PerceptionLeatherworking
Reinforced PackFinesseLeatherworking
Khaz’gorite Skinning KnifeRandomBlacksmithing

Tailoring profession items

Item nameProfession statsSource
Draconium Needle SetResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedBlacksmithing
Wildercloth Tailor’s CoatInspiration, MulticraftTailoring
Spring-Loaded Draconium Fabric CuttersRandomEngineering
Khaz’gorite Needle SetResourcefulness, Crafting SpeedBlacksmithing
Dragoncloth Tailoring VestmentsInspiration, MulticraftTailoring
Spring-Loaded Khaz’gorite Fabric CuttersRandomEngineering