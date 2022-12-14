Profession overhaul was long overdue in World of Warcraft. Thankfully, it came with the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28. Sparing no effort with the overhaul, the devs introduced tons of new mechanics to professions like profession specialization, stats, gear, talents, item quality, and recrafting. Generally speaking, all these changes significantly improved professions, making them more rewarding and interactive.
Profession gear, which, on the one hand, is an immersive cosmetic feature that extends your profession fantasy, is a useful feature that allows you to get more profession stats and excel in some areas of your profession, like Resourcefulness and Multicrafting. Since profession gear is still gear, yet in a slightly different form, gear can be upgraded and replaced with better pieces offering you more stats.
If all this sounds too confusing to you and you’re looking to learn more about profession gear, especially what profession gear is, why you need it, and a list of all profession gear and ways to get it in Dragonflight, you’re in the right place. So, let’s jump right into all ins and outs about profession gear.
What is profession gear in WoW Dragonflight?
Profession gear in Dragonflight refers to specific profession gear with profession stats that players wear while crafting items or collecting herbs and ores. In total, you can equip three different pieces of profession gear. Unlike previous iterations of profession gear like Mining Picks, profession gear in Dragonflight will be immediately equipped as soon as you start crafting or collecting minerals and herbs.
Although you can get some profession gear from quests, the large majority of profession gear comes from professions, and you’ll have to either order a piece of profession gear via crafting orders or ask a friend to craft it for you. Profession gear can be of Uncommon, Rare, and, in some cases, even Epic quality. Each item will give you specific stats like Crafting Speed and Inspiration that will either speed up your crafting speed or give you some bonus skill. With each new upgrade, you’ll get even more stats and you’ll craft even better gear.
Why do you need profession gear in WoW Dragonflight?
Profession gear is essential to have in Dragonflight if you plan on doing professions. The first and foremost reason is the perks the gear offers like Multicraft, Resourcefulness, and Inspiration. Another reason why you want to have profession gear is that a lot of pieces of gear offer additional skills to your profession, meaning you will have access to recipes and herbs that’d otherwise be unavailable to you. And the final reason to pick up profession gear is the fantasy part of it. So, not only will you look like a miner with your profession gear, but you can feel like one, too.
All profession gear and how to get it in WoW Dragonflight