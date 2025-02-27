The Undermine(d) patch for World of Warcraft, also known as Patch 11.1, is finally upon us, and it boasts a slew of new content, class changes, and content alterations. It’s set to be a busy few weeks for WoW players, especially with the next competitive season kicking off on March 4/5.

To help you hit the ground running, we’ve gathered up the patch notes for the Undermine(d) update, separating everything out into class and item changes, the various types of content, and other alterations that you can expect to see in this batch of content.

Please note—this article is a work in progress. Check back shortly for further details on class changes, PvP class changes, and profession changes in the Undermine(d) patch.

New content

There’s plenty of new content here. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Along with the new zone of the Undermine city, players can work alongside four major cartels to access unique content, with a secret fifth cartel hidden. There are plenty of main quests and side quests to complete in this zone, along with a new world boss.

The D.R.I.V.E. feature is also available in WoW Patch 11.1, giving Undermine visitors a completely customizable vehicle to tinker with and take on their adventures in the new city.

A new raid and a new dungeon are tied to the Undermine, with the Operation Floodgate being available during this patch. The Liberation of Undermine raid will not be available until the following week, unlocking alongside the next competitive season.

Players can explore two new delves in Patch 11.1—Sidestreet Sluice and Excavation Site 9—with further delve changes and additions coming during The War Within Season Two.

Class changes

The Undermine(d) patch introduced a number of class changes, fixes, and alterations, which can be seen in the table below.

Class Patch 11.1 changes Death Knight Blood



– All abilities will get a 20 percent damage buff



Frost



– All abilities will get a five percent damage buff

– Obliterate, Frost Strike, and Breath of Sindragosa will receive damage buffs

– Rime will now boost Howling Blast by 275 percent

– Null Magic, Permafrost, and Veteran of the Third War will get slight nerfs

– Glacial Advance will get a new visual



Unholy



– All abilities and pet damage will get a five percent buff

– Soul Reaper, Gargoyle Strike, Apocalypse ghoul damage, Magus of the Dead, Clawing Shadows, and Scourge Strike will get a damage buff, with the last two not affecting Vampiric Strike

– Null Magic, Permafrost, and Veteran of the Third War will receive small nerfs

– Horsemen damage will increase by 10 percent, not including Undeath and Trollbane’s Icy Fury

– Doomed Bidding’s summon will last six seconds

– Commander of the Dead’s Gargoyle and Army damage will be boosted by 45 percent

– Apocalypse and Raise Dead have been visually updated and improved Demon Hunter General



– Lost in Darkness and Spectral Sight have been reworked

– Immolation Aura, The Hunt, Sigil of Spite, and Sigil of Flame will receive damage buffs

– Imprison will break when a small damage threshold is met

– Movement alterations and synergies have been made for Vengeful Retreat



Aldrachi Reaver



– Wounded Quarry has been updated for pacing and damage scaling

– Thrill of the Fight bugs have been fixed



Fel-Scarred



– Demonsurge damage has been buffed and improved

– Flamebound increases Immolation Aura crit bonus by 50 percent

– Student of Suffering Mastery bonus has been nerfed



Havoc



– A new Talent called Screaming Brutality has been introduced

– Reworks for Momentum, Inertia, Unbound Chaos, and Cycle of Hatred have been made

– Cycle of Hatred aura stacks now persist until a minute out of combat without Eye Beam

– All ability damage will be buffed by five percent

– Mastery: Demonic Presence, Blade Dance, and Immolation Aura will be buffed

– Soulscar damage has been slightly nerfed

– Immolation Aura and A Fire Inside now work as expected

– Small talent tree changes have been made

– Any Means Necessary has been removed

– Havoc-specific Fel-Scarred changes have been made to damage and Fury generation



Vengeance



– All ability damage will be buffed by 20 percent

– Burning Blood and Fiery Demise bonuses will be slightly nerfed

– Demon Spikes and Cycle of Binding will get small timing boosts, with Cycle of Binding only being triggered by Sigil of Flame

– Fallout’s Soul Fragment generation chance has been increased at lower target counts

– Feed the Demon has been improved

– Vengeance-specific Fel-Scarred changes have been made, with some damage nerfs, buffs, and cooldown changes Druid General



– Nine new Talents have been introduced

– Several Talent Tree alterations have been made, with some Talents being updated

– Ursoc’s Spirit and Light of the Sun have been updated

– Rejuvenation has been updated, with Improved Rejuvenation being changed to Lingering Healing

– Fluid Form now works as expected

– Rejuvenation, Wild Growth, Shred and Swipe have been buffed

– Rip and Ferocious Bite have been slightly nerfed, with Cyclone lasting a second less

– Improved Sunfire is now simply included in Sunfire

– Disorienting Roar breaks based on a small threshold of damage

– Rising Light, Falling Light has been cut



Druid of the Claw



– Ravage damage has been nerfed



Balance



– Moonkin Form is learned in the Class Talent Tree at level 10

– Light of the Sun is in the Class Talent Tree

– Power of Goldrinn and Starsurge damage has been buffed

– Touch of the Cosmos chances increased



Feral



– Thrash is learned in the Class Talent Tree at level 10

– All ability damage buffed by eight percent, with melee auto getting a 25 percent buff

– Adaptive Swarm and Brutal Slash will receive damage buffs

– Killer Instinct works as expected with Moonfire and Lunar Inspiration



Wildstalker



– Bursting Growth damage has been buffed



Guardian



– All ability damage buffed by 26 percent

– A new Talent called Ursol’s Warding has been introduced

– Reinvigoration and Raze have been updated

– Verdant Heart is now learned in the Class Talent Tree at level 10

– Moonfire and Mangle have been buffed

– Maul and Raze have been nerfed

– Raze replaces Maul, while Layered Mane has been cut



Elune’s Chosen



– Fury of Elune receives a significant buff



Restoration



– Improved Nature’s Cure is now in the Class Talent Tree for level 10

– Nature’s Swiftness and Mastery: Harmony have been buffed

– All damage has been cut by 20 percent

– Tranquillity channel time is now base 5 seconds

– Flourish and Master Shapeshifter have been altered Evoker General



– Rescue removes movement impairing effects from you and your ally

– Disintegrate’s visual is now subtler for allies

– Sleep Walk takes slightly longer



Flameshaper



– Fire Breath, Dream Breath, and Enkindle have been improved

– A new Talent called Fulminous Roar has been introduced

– Travelling Flame is now Flame Siphon and has been reworked

– Engulf’s cooldown has been cut and is reduced by Haste

– Titanic Precision, Conduit of Flame, Consume Flame, Draconic Instincts, and Expanded Lungs work as expected

– Fan the Flames has been removed



Augmentation



– A new Talent called Rockfall has been added

– Close as Clutchmates has been re-added

– Ebon Might now works as expected, not applying to Tanks and Healers

– Rumbling Earth, Breath of Eons, and Shifting Sands have been nerfed

– Motes of Possibility’s trigger chance has increased

– Seismic Slam is a PvP Talent

– Rumbling Earth looks better for allies in PvE



Devastation



– A new Talent called Azure Celerity has been added

– All ability damage has been increased

– Fire Breath, Eternity Surge, Scorching Embers, and Firestorm have been buffed, with the latter’s duration being cut

– Scintillation now triggers Eternity Surge at 40 percent

– Hoarded Power has been cut



Preservation



– Dream Breath now works as expected, healing yourself and five injured allies

– Emerald Blossom cannot be Echoed

– Echo’s tooltip has received an update Hunter General



– The following abilities have been redesigned; Kindling Flare, Territorial Instincts, Wilderness Medicine, No Hard Feelings, Roar of Sacrifice, and Intimidation

– Several abilities are now specific to individual specs

– Freezing Trap now breaks based on a small damage threshold

– Implosive Trap, Explosive Shot, and Tranquilizing Shot have been improved

– Panthara cats do not need Fresh Talbuk Meat for taming

– The Talent Trees have been reworked and several abilities have had their visuals updated



Dark Ranger



– Withering Fire and Shadow Hounds has been updated

– Bleak Powder and Shadow Hounds work as expected



Pack Leader



– 13 new Talents have been introduced, replacing old picks like Beast of Opportunity



Sentinel



– Lunar Storm has been buffed and altered significantly



Beast Mastery



– Four new Talents have been added, with three being removed

– Stomp has been updated

– Damage dealt reduced by eight percent

– Kill Command, Serpent Sting, Barrage, and Bestial Wrath have been improved

– Beast Cleave and Kill Cleave have been nerfed slightly

– Alpha Predator and additional Kill Shots now work as expected

– Call of the Wild and Dire Command have been altered, with a bug being fixed for the latter

– Dire Beast has been improved, including visuals

– Several abilities have received improved tracking, auras, and visuals



Dark Ranger



– Black Arrow receives a damage buff

– Withering Fire has been updated, triggering from Call of the Wild

– Bug with Unnatural Causes and Black Arrow has been fixed



Marksmanship



– The spec is receiving an almost complete rework, with a myriad of new Talents, abilities, and passives

– Streamline, Precise Shot, Focused Aim, Trueshot, Razor Fragments, Calling the Shots, Bulletstorm, In the Rhythm, Intimidation, and Fan the Hammer (now Ammo Conservation) have been reworked

– Nerub-ar Palace 4-set bonus has been updated

– Multi-Shot is a level 10 ability

– Overall damage buff of six percent

– Aimed Shot, Rapid Fire, Volley, Steady Shot, Trueshot, Spotter’s Mark, and Small Game Hunter have been improved

– Marksmanship-specific Dark Ranger changes have been made

– Several ability types, tooltips, talents, and aura descriptions have been redone



Survival



– Three new Talents have been introduced, with two being removed

– Frenzy Strikes, Merciless Blow, Spearhead, Deadly Duo, Viper’s Venom, Contagious Reagents, and Explosives Expert have been buffed

– Bombardier gives one charge of Wildfire Bomb

– Damage boosts have been applied to Mongoose Bite, Raptor Strike, Wildfire Bomb, Flanking Strike, and Fury of the Eagle

– Flanking Strike and Butchery have been altered

– Alpha Predator now works as expected with Kill Command Mage General



– Mass Barrier mana cost cut

– Polymorph health regeneration cut and now breaks on small damage threshold

– Time Anomaly procs ignore mana costs

– Mirror Images visuals changed for allies



Frostfire



– Excess Fire triggers with Meteor or Comet Storm, stacking twice

– Frostfire Burst damage increased

– Excess Frost has been altered

– Talent placements have been altered

– Frostfire Empowerment tracked on the personal resource display



Sunfury



– Glorious Incandescence now works appropriately with Meteorites



Arcane



– 3 new Talents have been introduced

– Resonance, Enlightened, and Leydrinker have been updated

– Nerub-ar Palace 4-set bonus updated

– Arcane Barrage and Arcane Explosion have been buffed

– High Voltage bad luck protection buffed

– Arcane Surge and Arcane Echo visuals and tracking improved

– Concentration has been removed

– Arcane-specific Sunfury changes have been made



Fire



– Heat Shimmer, Pyrotechnics, Master of Flame, and Call of the Sun King have been updated

– Fire Blast cooldown increased

– Hyperthermia duration and triggers cut

– Damage buffs and cost reductions for Pyroblast and Flamestrike

– Unleashed Inferno bonus buffed

– Phoenix Reborn altered and now worked with Hyperthermia as expected

– Fire-specific Frostfire and Sunfury changes have been made



Frost



– Freezing Winds and Wintertide have been reworked

– Ice Lance and Blizzard improved

– Blizzard and Winter’s Chill duration buffed

– Fingers of Frost’s Frozen Orb trigger chances cut

– Tooltips, icons, and descriptions have been improved

– Water Jet is hidden for allies

– Frost-specific Frostfire and Spellslinger changes have been made Monk General



– Paralysis breaks based on a small damage threshold



Brewmaster



– All damage buffed by 15 percent

– Invoke Niuzao has been improved

– Purified Chi stacks reduced and Celestial Brew absorption buffed



Mistweaver



– A new Talent called Emperor’s Favor has been introduced

– Dance of the Wind, Jade Empowerment, and Jade Bond have been completely reworked

– Buffs applied to Yu’lon’s Whisper, Blackout Kick, Spinning Crane Kick, Lotus Infusion, and Rushing Wind Kick

– Nerfs applied to Mastery: Gust of Mist, Resplendent Mist, Jadefire Awakening, and Mana Tea

– Chi Cocoon’s absorb scales appropriately

– Cooldowns cut for Invoke Chi-Ji and Invoke Yu’lon cut

– Invoke Chi-Ji, the Red Crane causes three Gusts of Mist but only activates once per Blackout Kick and Rushing Wind Kick

– Several casting bugs fixed

– Sheilun’s Gift Talent location moved

– Mending Proliferation works as expected



Conduit of the Celestials



– Celestial Conduit damage increased significantly

– Heart of the Jade Serpent triggers and scales appropriately

– August Dynasty has no proc cooldown



Master of Harmony



– Overwhelming Force nerfed



Windwalker



– A new Talent called Slicing Winds has been introduced

– Dance of the Wind has been reworked

– Mastery: Combo Strikes effectiveness buffed

– All damage cut by two percent

– Buffs applied to Spinning Crane Kick, Courageous Impulse, Last Emperor’s Capacitor, and Shadowboxing Treads

– Xuen’s Bond reduces Invoke Xuen cooldown

– Power of the Thunder King cleaves at 80 percent effectiveness

– Two Talents removed

– Ordered Elements has been reworked somewhat

– Windwalker-specific Conduit changes have been made

Paladin General



– Seal of the Crusader and Lightforged Blessing nerfed

– A Just Reward buffed

– Blinding Light and Repentance break on a damage threshold



Herald of the Sun



– Dawnlight prefers player targets



Lightsmith



– Tempered in Battle: Sacred Weapon’s health redistribution can only happen once per cast



Templar



– Empyrean Hammer prefers player targets

– Hammer of Light works as expected

– Hammerfall cooldown reduced and bugs fixed



Holy



– A new Talent called Unbound Freedom has been introduced

– Unending Light has been redesigned

– Healing done increased by four percent

– A number of healing buffs, nerfs, and healing synergy changes to help Holy healing feel smoother

– Light’s Conviction causes Holy Shock to refund half mana cost when cast offensively

– Echoing Blessings boosts movement speed during Blessing of Freedom by 30 percent

– Commanding Light healing transfer cut

– Divine Favor healing increase has been cut

– Beacon of Virtue mana cost cut

– Holy-specific Herald of the Sun and Lightsmith changes implemented



Protection



– 15 percent damage boost

– Strength in Adversity performs as expected

– Uther’s Counsel cooldown cut reduced to 15 percent

– Refining Fire nerfed

– Protection-specific Templar changes made



Retribution



– Divine Hammer has been redesigned

– Five percent damage boost

– Buffs to Final Reckoning, Sun Avatar, and Flash of Light

– Word of Glory’s mana cost increased

– Healing Hands, Divine Toll, Crusade, and Second Sunrise act as expected

– Retribution-specific Templar changes made Priest Voidweaver



– Synergy between Mindbender and Voidwrath altered, particularly for Discipline



Discipline



– Number of cooldowns reduced and power infused into other abilities

– Easier Atonements thanks to Overloaded with Light being moved

– Purge the Wicked now Encroaching Shadows

– Aegis of Wrath now Eternal Barrier

– Two new Talents introduced

– Void Summoner, Evangelism, Penance, and Shadowfiend improved

– Contrition now baseline, logged as Penance

– Harsh Discipline increases Penance bolts by one per talent point

– Power of the Dark Side Penance increase cut

– Boosts to Power Word: Shield and Radiance, Luminous Barrier, Smite, Shadow Word: Pain, Indemnity, and Ultimate Penitence, with a movement update for the latter

– Expiation deals damage equal to 200 percent of the duration consumed from Shadow Word: Pain

– Pain and Suffering increases Shadow Word: Pain by two seconds per talent point invested

– Several Talents removed, with a new Talent named Twinsight being added and movements being made to the Tree

– Divine Aegis altered, displaying on raid frames

– Atonement visual hidden for allies

– Discipline-specific Voidweaver changes made



Holy



– Talent Tree movements

– 7 new Talents added

– Updates made to Voice of Harmony, Holy Nova, Crisis Management, Prismatic Echoes, Prayer Circle, Cosmic Ripple, Lightwell, and Seraphic Crescendo (from PvP)

– Redesigned Gales of Song and Powerful Litany

– Eight percent healing nerf

– Several buffs applied to Prayer of Healing

– Holy Mending buffed

– Resonant Words affects Power Word: Life

– Divine Hymn channel duration shortened

– Afterlife no longer grants Spirit of Redemption resurrection

– Apotheosis Holy Words cooldown nerfed

– Resonant Words added to Personal Resource Display

– Six Talents changed to be 1-point and nine Talents removed



Oracle



– Twin Sight Talent added

– Preemptive Care and Premonition improved

– Divine Providence removed



Shadow



– 13 percent damage boost

– Shadow-specific Voidwalker changes made Rogue General



– Six percent Rupture buff

– Blind and Gouge break on a damage threshold



Deathstalker



– Improvements made to Singular Focus



Trickster



– Unseen Blade and Surprising Strikes boosted

– Thousand Cuts and Coup de Grace improved



Assassination



– Crimson Tempest, Arterial Precision, and Sudden Demise buffed



Outlaw



– Six percent damage boost

– Sleight of Hand bonuses and increased chances improved significantly

– Roll the Bones chance for a 5-buff increased

– Precise Cuts boosted slightly

– Outlaw-specific Trickster changes implemented



Subtlety



– 10 percent damage boost

– Subtlety-specific Trickster changes implemented Shaman General



– Stone Bulwark Totem initial shield not dispellable

– Ghost Wolf and Lightning Bolt visuals altered

– Ancestral Guidance removed



Elemental



– Deeply Rooted Elements now small percent chance per Maelstrom spent

– Primordial Wave redesigned and Ascendance reworked

– Healing Stream Totem buffed

– Lightning Rod, Chain Lightning, and Earthquake Overload visually changed



Farseer



– Maelstrom Supremacy healing boost increased



Stormbringer



– Arc Discharge now gets up to two charges



Enhancement



– Primordial Storm Talent introduced

– Reworks for Molten Thunder, Elemental Spirits, Voltaic Blaze, Lashing Flames, and Primordial Wave applied

– Stormstrike now a level 10 ability, can be used without an offhand weapon

– Small Talent Tree changes implemented

– Buffs applied to Stormstrike, Ice Strike, Lava Lash, Crash Lightning (initial damage), Elemental Blast, and Healing Stream Totem

– Nerfs applied to Chain Lightning and Windfury Attack

– Multi-enemy effects for Flametongue Attack and Molten Assault

– Chain damage changes applied to Chain Lightning, Ashen Catalyst, and Electrostatic Wager

– Hot Hands duration cut

– Ice Strike now generates one Maelstrom Weapon, but Swirling Maelstrom no longer makes Ice Strike generate this

– Deeply Rooted Elements small percent chance per Maelstrom Weapon stack consumed

– Maelstrom Weapon visual changes and playstyle alterations applied

– Forceful Winds damage boost for Windfury Weapon cut

– Legacy of the Frost Witch duration extended and Rank One now provides a buff

– Ice Strike, Crash Lightning, and Fire Nova visual changes applies

– Lava Lash now consumes Whirling Earth if Molten Assault is activated

– Glyph of Spirit Raptors performs as expected

– Doom Winds functions as expected

– Doom Winds and Hot Hands no longer on personal resource display

– Hot Hands bugs fixed

– Talent Tree reworked, with Primal Maelstrom removed



Stormbringer



– 15 percent Tempest damage buff, but secondary Tempest 15 percent nerf

– Awakening Storms damage increased

We’ve summarized the most important changes for each class, but if you’re hoping to dive in further, make sure to check out the official patch news post from the WoW team to get a deeper look at the changes on offer.

Item changes

A few key items have been altered in this patch, covering currencies, meteor damage, and stats. The changes are as follows:

Meteor Damage item effects have received a 100 percent buff.

Keystone Master, 1600+ rated PvP, and final boss Feats of Strength grant an extra Catalyst Charge.

Intellect and Stamina stats from Daybreak, Sunset, and Weavercloth Spellthread have been adjusted to match the stats from their Armor Kit counterparts.

Bronze Celebration Tokens have now been converted into Timewarped Badges.

The mana restoration effect for the Sureki Zealot’s Insignia has been cut in half and requires direct healing to be triggered.

The following items have received stat reductions: Spymaster’s Web Treacherous Transmitter Singing Citrine

Roaring War-Queen Citrine’s trigger chance has been lowered slightly.

Season Four Dragonflight gear Catalyst charge issues have been fixed.

Conjured Mana Buns now work as expected with regeneration rates.

The Singing Citrine debuff only applies to Tank and DPS players.

PvE changes

There’s a new dungeon to explore in this patch. Image via Blizzard

A new dungeon called Operation Floodgate has been introduced with Patch 11.1, pairing with the patch theme and adding to the eventual Season Two pool of Mythic+ Dungeons.

Two new delves will be available in Undermine(d), along with a new Tank specialization for Brann to use during the PvE content runs. It’s worth digging into delves as soon as you get into the new patch, as the difficulty will be spiking with the launch of Season Two.

PvP changes

A number of PvP-specific class changes have been made for Patch 11.1, changing how key abilities and traits work in PvP combat encounters.

Notably, a new PvP Arena map will be available for players to dig into to test out the new combat tweaks and alterations. This map is called the Cage of Carnage, available for both standard Arenas and Rated Solo Shuffle matches.

Other changes

The patch is looking chaotic and fun. Image via Blizzard

For the creature collectors in the community, various new battle pets will be available across the Undermine zone.

Additionally, Waxwick will be available for purchase from any Stable Master NPC if you’ve completed the Khaz Algar Safari achievement.

