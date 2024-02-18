Where to farm Elemental Water in WoW Classic

Elemental Water is a necessary reagent in World of Warcraft Classic that is needed for several mid-game items across multiple professions. Blacksmiths, tailors, and leatherworkers will all find uses for Elemental Water. Additionally, at the level 60 endgame of Classic, Elemental Water is a much-needed ingredient for frost resistance potions that are created by alchemists.

Elemental Water can be farmed off of mobs, or it can be fished up out of nodes across Azeroth. If you are a crafter in need of Elemental Water for one of your recipes, it’s luckily quite easy to track down.

Here’s where you can find Elemental Water in World of Warcraft Classic.

Best Elemental Water farming location in WoW Classic

Elemental Water is a reagent that’s needed for some important WoW items, especially during the backend of the second phase of the Season of Discovery. Tailoring recipes such as the Robe of Power and the Azure Silk Belt both require Elemental Water to be created.

The best place to farm Elemental Water in WoW Classic is in Stranglethorn Vale. The item has a tendency to drop off of water Elementals and there isn’t a more prominent location filled with water elementals than an island on the Savage Coast in northwestern Stranglethorn Vale.

The island in the northwest Savage Coast is loaded with elementals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to coordinates [21,22] to get to the island, and there, you will find countless water elementals with a relatively fast respawn rate. The elementals are about levels 36 to 38 in range, and the drop chance for Elemental Water on these mobs is extremely high. If you farm the island for even an hour, you will leave with dozens of Elemental Water.

If you are trained in the fishing profession, you can also fish Elemental Water out of several nodes in Azshara, according to WoW database Wowhead. We recommend farming Elemental Water the old-fashioned way in Stranglethorn Vale, though, as killing mobs and looting them is a much more reliable way to get the ingredient.