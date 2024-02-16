Category:
World of Warcraft

How to create the Star Belt in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

It's one of the best crafted items, especially in WoW SoD.

Michael Kelly

Published: Feb 16, 2024 02:25 pm
A Gnome casts Fireball in Westfall in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Star Belt is one of the best cloth armor items during the middle section of WoW Classic’s leveling process. During phase two of the game’s Season of Discovery, the Star Belt has emerged as an incredibly strong endgame item at the level 25 to 40 bracket. 

The Star Belt is uniquely powerful in that it provides a boost to both spell damage and healing spells. Few other items are as powerful as the Star Belt when it comes to raw magical boosts; having one single item slot increase both your damage output and healing output by itself is incredibly valuable. In phase two of WoW Season of Discovery, not many other items can pull this off, so if you’re a caster, especially a Healer, you’ll want to get the Star Belt for yourself.

How to craft a Star Belt in WoW Classic / WoW SoD

Night Elf Priest battling a naga in WoW Classic
Priests will find exceptional value in the Star Belt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Star Belt is a bind-on-equip crafted item that is made via the Tailoring profession. It requires a Tailoring skill of at least 200 to create, as well as a lineup of some relatively rare materials. But if you’re willing to farm cloth and a few miscellaneous items, you’ll be able to make a Star Belt for yourself. Additionally, tailors should make it a priority to keep some extra Star Belts on hand as the item is particularly valuable on the Auction House. 

The items needed to create one Star Belt are listed below:

  • Four Bolts of Mageweave
  • Four Heavy Leather
  • Citrine
  • Iron Buckle
  • Silver Thread

The Star Belt is most effective on classes with both healing and damaging abilities. Normally, Priests would be the class that gets the most value out of the Star Belt, considering they have a lineup of healing spells and damage spells available to them at all times. But in the Season of Discovery, Mages and Warlocks have even more healing spells that they can add to their arsenal. 

Mages, in particular, with their regeneration and time magic runes, can find extreme use out of the Star Belt. If you’re playing a Healer Mage in SoD, the Star Belt is going to be a best-in-slot option for you without question.

