Locations of all weapon masters in WoW Classic

In World of Warcraft Classic, weapon masters are essential non-player characters that can offer you the chance to learn new weapon skills.

Similar to most trainers, different weapon masters can teach you a different set of weapons skills for a price. So, here are all the weapon masters in WoW Classic, where to find them, and what weapons skills you can learn.

All weapon masters locations in WoW Classic

So, whether you need to learn about daggers, throw weapons, or even polearms, here are all the weapon masters and their locations in WoW Classic. It should be noted all weapon skills cost 10 silver, except for the polearm skill, which costs one gold.

Weapon Master Location Weapon Skills Ilyenia Moonfire (Alliance) Warrior’s Terrace in Darnassus (57.7, 46.0) Bows

Daggers

Fist Weapons

Staves

Thrown Bixi Wobblebonk (Alliance) Military Ward in Ironforge (62.2, 89.6) Thrown

Crossbows

Daggers Buliwyf Stonehand (Alliance) Military Ward in Ironforge (61.2, 89.5) Fist Weapons

Guns

One-Handed Axes

Two-Handed Axes

One-Handed Maces

Two-Handed Maces Woo Ping (Alliance) Trade District in Stormwind City (57.1, 57.7) Crossbows

Daggers

One-Handed Swords

Polearms

Staves

Two-Handed Swords Hanashi (Horde) Valley of Honor in Orgrimmar (81.5, 19.6) Bows

One-Handed Axes

Staves

Thrown

Two-Handed Axes Sayoc (Horde) Valley of Honor in Orgrimmar (81.7, 19.6) Bows

Daggers

Fist Weapons

One-Handed Axes

Staves

Thrown

Two-Handed Axes Ansekhwa (Horde) Central Hub of Thunder Bluff (40.0, 63.1) Guns

One-Handed Maces

Staves

Two-Handed Maces Archibald (Horde) The inner ring of the Undercity’s War Quarter (57.3, 32.8) Crossbows

Daggers

One-Handed Swords

Polearms

Two-Handed Swords

