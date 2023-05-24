Locations of all weapon masters in WoW Classic

There are lots of weapons skills you could learn—for a price.

wow classic wotlk
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In World of Warcraft Classic, weapon masters are essential non-player characters that can offer you the chance to learn new weapon skills.

Related: When will WoW WotLK Classic Phase Three release?

Similar to most trainers, different weapon masters can teach you a different set of weapons skills for a price. So, here are all the weapon masters in WoW Classic, where to find them, and what weapons skills you can learn.

All weapon masters locations in WoW Classic

So, whether you need to learn about daggers, throw weapons, or even polearms, here are all the weapon masters and their locations in WoW Classic. It should be noted all weapon skills cost 10 silver, except for the polearm skill, which costs one gold. 

Weapon MasterLocationWeapon Skills
Ilyenia Moonfire (Alliance)Warrior’s Terrace in Darnassus (57.7, 46.0)Bows
Daggers
Fist Weapons
Staves
Thrown
Bixi Wobblebonk (Alliance)Military Ward in Ironforge (62.2, 89.6)Thrown
Crossbows
Daggers
Buliwyf Stonehand (Alliance)Military Ward in Ironforge (61.2, 89.5)Fist Weapons
Guns
One-Handed Axes
Two-Handed Axes
One-Handed Maces
Two-Handed Maces
Woo Ping (Alliance)Trade District in Stormwind City (57.1, 57.7)Crossbows
Daggers
One-Handed Swords
Polearms
Staves
Two-Handed Swords
Hanashi (Horde)Valley of Honor in Orgrimmar (81.5, 19.6)Bows
One-Handed Axes
Staves
Thrown
Two-Handed Axes
Sayoc (Horde)Valley of Honor in Orgrimmar (81.7, 19.6)Bows
Daggers
Fist Weapons
One-Handed Axes
Staves
Thrown
Two-Handed Axes
Ansekhwa (Horde)Central Hub of Thunder Bluff (40.0, 63.1)Guns
One-Handed Maces
Staves
Two-Handed Maces
Archibald (Horde)The inner ring of the Undercity’s War Quarter (57.3, 32.8)Crossbows
Daggers
One-Handed Swords
Polearms
Two-Handed Swords

About the author

Hayley Andrews

Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.

More Stories by Hayley Andrews