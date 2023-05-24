Locations of all weapon masters in WoW Classic

In World of Warcraft Classic, weapon masters are essential non-player characters that can offer you the chance to learn new weapon skills.
Similar to most trainers, different weapon masters can teach you a different set of weapons skills for a price. So, here are all the weapon masters in WoW Classic, where to find them, and what weapons skills you can learn.
All weapon masters locations in WoW Classic
So, whether you need to learn about daggers, throw weapons, or even polearms, here are all the weapon masters and their locations in WoW Classic. It should be noted all weapon skills cost 10 silver, except for the polearm skill, which costs one gold.
|Weapon Master
|Location
|Weapon Skills
|Ilyenia Moonfire (Alliance)
|Warrior’s Terrace in Darnassus (57.7, 46.0)
|Bows
Daggers
Fist Weapons
Staves
Thrown
|Bixi Wobblebonk (Alliance)
|Military Ward in Ironforge (62.2, 89.6)
|Thrown
Crossbows
Daggers
|Buliwyf Stonehand (Alliance)
|Military Ward in Ironforge (61.2, 89.5)
|Fist Weapons
Guns
One-Handed Axes
Two-Handed Axes
One-Handed Maces
Two-Handed Maces
|Woo Ping (Alliance)
|Trade District in Stormwind City (57.1, 57.7)
|Crossbows
Daggers
One-Handed Swords
Polearms
Staves
Two-Handed Swords
|Hanashi (Horde)
|Valley of Honor in Orgrimmar (81.5, 19.6)
|Bows
One-Handed Axes
Staves
Thrown
Two-Handed Axes
|Sayoc (Horde)
|Valley of Honor in Orgrimmar (81.7, 19.6)
|Bows
Daggers
Fist Weapons
One-Handed Axes
Staves
Thrown
Two-Handed Axes
|Ansekhwa (Horde)
|Central Hub of Thunder Bluff (40.0, 63.1)
|Guns
One-Handed Maces
Staves
Two-Handed Maces
|Archibald (Horde)
|The inner ring of the Undercity’s War Quarter (57.3, 32.8)
|Crossbows
Daggers
One-Handed Swords
Polearms
Two-Handed Swords