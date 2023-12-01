WoW SoD: All Mage runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

These runes are kind of epic.

Runes are a new mechanic added in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, where players must discover them and engrave them on gear to add new class spells. This means each class’s runes may differ, including for Mages.

WoW SoD: All Mage Runes listed

Mages in WoW SoD have access to 12 Runes, but depending on whether you’re a Healer or DPS, the Runes you might engrave onto your gear may differ. However, these are all 12 Runes for Mages in WoW SoD:

Burnout Rune Gear: Chest Ability: This increases your spell’s critical strike chance by 15 percent. However, your non-periodic spell’s critical strikes will now cost you more—one percent of your base mana.

Fingers of Frost Rune Gear: Chest Ability: This gives your Chill effects a 15 percent chance to grant you the effect, Fingers of Frost, where your next two spells will cast as if the target were Frozen. But this only lasts fifteen seconds.

Regeneration Rune Gear: Chest Ability: This costs 43 percent of your base mana and takes three seconds to cast. You will heal your target for a percentage of their health over three seconds, which applies Temporal Beacon for 30 seconds. Temporal Beacon will record a target’s position, and 80 percent of all Arcane damage done by the caster (by this, we mean you, the healer) will convert into chronomatic healing on each of your current Temporal Beacon targets. But this healing isn’t as effective on yourself and is reduced by 50 percent.

Enlightenment Rune Gear: Chest Ability: You will deal 10 percent more damage if your mana is 70 percent or more. If your mana is below 30 percent, 10 percent of your mana regen will continue while you’re casting.

Icy Veins Rune Gear: Legs Ability: This will cost three percent of your base mana and is an instant cast. Icy Veins will hasten your spellcasting, meaning your casting speed will increase by 20 percent, reducing the pushback from damaging attacks as you’re casting by 100 percent. But it only lasts 20 seconds.

Arcane Surge Rune Gear: Legs Ability: You can unleash the rest of your mana as a surge of energy towards a target, dealing Arcane damage. The damage can increase up to 300 percent based on your mana remaining. Once you’ve surged, your normal mana regen will kick in and is increased by 300 percent for eight seconds.

Mass Regeneration Rune Gear: Legs Stats: This will cost 69 percent of your base mana and takes three seconds to cast. Once cast, this will heal all of your target player’s party members (within 15 years) of the target player over three seconds. They will also get the Temporal Beacon. However, it will only last for 15 seconds.

Living Flame Rune Gear: Legs Stats: This will cost 11 percent of your base mana. Living Glame will summon a spellfire that moves toward a target and leaves a trail of fire in its wake. And this trail deals spellfire damage every second to nearby enemies. But it only lasts 20 seconds.

Rewind Time Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: If your target has Temporal Beacon, this rune instantly heals the target for all the damage they took in the past five seconds. But it won’t work on a target if they haven’t had Temporal Beacon for five seconds.

Living Bomb Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: This costs 22 percent of your base mana and is an instant cast. The target will become a Living Bomb and take fire damage over 12 seconds. Once the spell ends or is disabled, the target will explode, dealing fire damage to all enemies within 10 yards.

Arcane Blast Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: This costs seven percent of your base mana and takes 2.5 seconds to cast. The Arcane Blast Rune will blast a target, dealing Arcane damage. Every time you cast Arcane Blast, the damage and healing of your other Arcane spells increases by 15 percent, but the mana cost for Arcane Blast increases by 175 percent. This effect can stack up to four times and lasts six seconds or until you cast another Arcane spell (either damage or healing).

Ice Lance Rune Gear: Gloves Ability: This costs eight percent of your base mana and is an instant cast. Ice Lance deals Frost damage to enemy targets and causes triple damage to Frozen targets.



Even though there are only 12 Runes for Mages, each has unique abilities that significantly helps during your fights, especially the new raids and dungeons.