All dungeons in WoW Classic Season of Discovery: Full WoW SoD dungeon list

The shortened leveling experience will yield only a few dungeons in phase one of SoD.

WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery will completely change the way we experience World of Warcraft through the use of new abilities, talents, and systems that breathe new life into a game that’s been reinvented countless times over again.

Some of the biggest changes coming to Classic WoW in the Season of Discovery will be found in its countless new class archetypes, such as Healer Mages, Tank Warlocks, and other bizarre hypotheticals. And if there’s any one place that’s best to test out these strange, never-before-seen twists on classes, it’s in WoW’s dungeons.

With the level cap rounded off at 25 to kick things off in the Season of Discovery, not every dungeon from WoW’s history will be available to you at the start of the season. Phase one will only include five dungeons that you can confidently run through, and even then, you’ll need to be a master of experimentation, having known all of the secrets and hidden abilities the new season has to offer for your class.

Here are all of the dungeons you’ll be able to grind through when phase one of the WoW Classic Season of Discovery launches.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery dungeon list

Every dungeon is worth running in the early days of SoD. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dungeon Zone Level range Ragefire Chasm Orgrimmar 15-20 Wailing Caverns The Barrens 16-23 The Deadmines Westfall 18-23 Shadowfang Keep Silverpine Forest 20-25 The Stockade Stormwind 25+

Beyond these five dungeons, other instances like Gnomeregan and the Scarlet Monastery Graveyard are also available to play through, but they will be remarkably hard to complete considering they’re outside the level range of the season’s first phase. With 25 being as high as you can go for a while, dungeons that you typically complete in your early-to-mid 30s are going to, largely, be off-limits, but you’re still welcome to try.

If you’re looking for a serious endgame activity, we recommend heading over to Blackfathom Deeps, which has been transformed from a five-player dungeon to a 10-player raid in the Season of Discovery, complete with all-new bosses and mechanics.