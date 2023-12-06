WoW SoD: Full Tailoring profession guide for WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Tailoring might just be the most popular profession in the game, especially among cloth-wearing classes.

Although professions aren’t fully expanded at the start of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, there’s still plenty of reason to go after some of the strongest crafted items you possibly can.

One of the professions that yields the best gear is Tailoring, which can be grinded relatively easily and effectively by a wide variety of classes. In the new season, you can level your professions up halfway to a maximum skill level of 150, meaning there’s still plenty of progress to be made. Any and all cloth-wearing players will find some use out of Tailoring in the Season of Discovery as much of the cloth armor that can be crafted via the Tailoring profession will have some use at the back end of phase one.

In this guide, we’ll discuss the relative worthiness of Tailoring as a profession, the best classes to use it on, and some of the strongest recipes you can obtain while leveling your skill with it.

Is Tailoring worth it in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Mages will get some serious value out of Tailoring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The classes that are going to find the most value out of Tailoring are cloth-wearing classes like Mages, Warlocks, and Priests. Many of the recipes you’ll encounter, especially at the end of phase one’s leveling track, will be relevant for these three classes. Apart from standard pieces of leveling gear, you’ll eventually encounter recipes that boost your stats on a level that’s similar to many items found in dungeons and raids.

With how much linen and wool cloth you earn while leveling out in the open world, you’re bound to get enough reagents and materials needed to naturally level up your Tailoring skill. You shouldn’t have to go to the Auction House for any extra materials at first, and you can easily get to a relatively high Tailoring skill without having to do any serious farming. We recommend stopping in at a Tailoring trainer whenever you head back to a major city to train new spells and using all of the cloth in your inventory to grab a few extra skill points in your profession.

Best Tailoring recipes for WoW Classic SoD

The Tailoring profession has a lot of solid pre-raid gear you can turn into an advantage when completing high-end content like the Blackfathom Deeps raid, as well as phase one’s endgame dungeons like Shadowfang Keep and the Stockades. We recommend going after the following recipes and crafting them whenever you can.

Recipe Effect/Stats Source Robes of Arcana 8 Intellect, 7 Spirit World Drop Phoenix Pants 4 Intellect, +10 Damage to Fire Spells World Drop Hands of Darkness 5 Spirit, +9 Damage to Shadow Spells World Drop Azure Silk Pants 6 Intellect, +10 Damage to Frost Spells Tailoring Trainers Spidersilk Boots 7 Spirit, 4 Intellect, 4 Stamina Tailoring Trainers

If you level your Tailoring all the way up to 150 in the first phase of SoD, you’ll be well-equipped to take on any of the content at the end of the level 25 band.