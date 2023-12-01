How to turn in Waylaid Supplies in WoW Classic Season of Discovery: Supply Officer locations

All you need to do is turn them in. But where?

World of Warcraft Season of Discovery has new items like Waylaid Supplies, but many don’t know what to do with it, let alone where to turn it in.

As you wander the world of Azeroth in search of new Runes and Discoveries, you’ll get Waylaid Supplies. I was initially confused since I’ve never seen this item before, but there’s an easy way to turn it in.

Here’s where you can turn Waylaid Supplies and find Supply Officers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to turn in Waylaid Supplies in WoW Season of Discovery

After you have one Waylaid Supplies shipment in your inventory, you can turn it in to any Supply Officer in the capital city, normally near the auction house. They can also be found in different parts of the city, depending on where you’re trying to turn the quest in. When you have a Waylaid Supply crate in your bags, that NPC will have a blue question mark above their head, just like any other repeatable quests.

Locations of all Supply Officers in WoW Season of Discovery

Supply Officers are located in capital cities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Supply Officers in all major capitals—Stormwind, Darnassus, Ironforge, Undercity, Thunder Bluff, and Orgrimmar.

Here are the coordinates of all Horde Supply officers in Season of Discovery:

Jornah, Supply Officer in Orgrimmar – at the 51.65, 63.94 coordinates

– at the 51.65, 63.94 coordinates Gishah, Supply Officer in Undercity , upper ring- at the 64.57, 38.56 coordinates

, upper ring- at the 64.57, 38.56 coordinates Dokimi, Supply Officer in Thunder Bluff, lowest level- at the 39.53, 53.79 coordinates

Here are the coordinates of all Alliance Supply officers in Season of Discovery:

Elaine Compton, Supply Officer in Stormwind – at the 54.67, 61.14 coordinates

– at the 54.67, 61.14 coordinates Tamelyn Aldridge, Supply Officer in Ironforge – at the 25.4 67.8 coordinates

– at the 25.4 67.8 coordinates Marcy Baker, Supply Officer in Darnassus– at the 60.0 56.4 coordinates

How to get Waylaid Supplies in WoW Season of Discovery

Getting Waylaid Supplies is easy—slay enemies and loot them. You’re guaranteed to get Waylaid Supplies from mobs. Humanoids, Undead, and even Beasts can drop the supplies, and once you have it, just take it to a Supply Officer.

Can you carry more than one Waylaid Supply in WoW Season of Discovery?

No, you can’t carry more than one Waylaid Supply crate in your inventory. Even if it drops, you simply can’t loot it, and instead, we recommend giving the loot to a friend or a guildmate. Ideally, you should venture to one of the capital cities each time you have Waylaid Supplies in your bags.