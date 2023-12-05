WoW SoD: Fastest way to farm reputation with Azeroth Commerce Authority in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Doing odd quests and activities in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery isn’t the only way to get rune engravings. Each class has a rune only available when the player reaches Honored reputation with either the Azeroth Commerce Authority or the Durotar Supply and Logistics.

To raise your reputation with the Azeroth Commerce Authority, you need to find these Waylaid Supply boxes. These can drop from mobs or chests out in the field. You can only carry one at a time, and they can only be delivered to three NPCs, one in each major Alliance city. I’ll show you how to maximize this reputation gain.

How to farm reputation with Azeroth Commerce Authority in WoW Classic SoD

Waylaid Supplies are always missing some items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you need to go out in the field and get some Waylaid Supplies boxes. The easiest way to get them is to visit an enemy encampment in the wild and find a chest. Look for chests near enemy encampments like Gnoll, Murloc, Furblog, or other similar enemies. Depending on how populated your server is, this can take a while because chests are free pickings for anyone who can claim them first.

Random mobs can also drop them, but that can take a while, so a chest is still your best bet.

Now, once you find a chest, you turn it in immediately to one of these NPCs:

Temelyn Aldridge is in Ironforge on the right as soon as you enter the city from the left corridor. She is also near the Inronforge auction house at 25.67

on the right as soon as you enter the city from the left corridor. She is also near the Inronforge auction house at Marcy Baker is in Darnassus. On the other side of the Auction House at 59.56

On the other side of the Auction House at Elaine Compton, in Stormwind, to the left of the auction house at 54.61

If you just turn in a Waylaid Supply box as you find them, you’ll only get 100 reputation points. While this is fine, it will take a long time. Fortunately, there is a more expensive but faster method to farm reputation with the Azeroth Commerce Authority.

Fastest way to farm reputation with Azeroth Commerce Authority in WoW Classic SoD

Supply Officer in Stormwind location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, don’t turn in Waylaid Supply boxes right away. Instead, inspect them and see what they are missing. Each Waylaid Supply box will have items missing from it. Adding the missing items will turn the Waylaid Supply box into a Supply Shipment box.

Supply Shipment boxes can be turned in for more reputation points. Unfortunately, this also depends on the type of box you come across, and it’s a pain that you only get to carry one at a time.

With that said, there are two types of Waylaid Supply boxes:

Gathering Waylaid Supplies

Crafting Waylaid supplies

If you add the missing items to a gathering Waylaid supply box, you can get 300 reputation points.

However, if you add the missing items to a crafting Waylaid supply box, you can get a whopping 450 reputation points. This is the best method to farm reputation points.

Important: After you reach Friendly with the Azeroth Commerce Authority, you won’t be able to gain reputation for level 10 crates, only level 25 ones. This is to ensure that max-level players won’t be able to farm low-level chests.

To sum up, here’s what you have to do:

Find a Waylaid Supply box out in the wild

Gather/Craft/Buy the missing items from the box

Turn it into a Supply Shipment Box

Turn the Box in

Profit (300 or 450 reputation)

You can buy almost anything at the Auction House. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What I like to do is get a crate, see what’s missing, and then try to gather the items myself. If I am unable or unwilling to get the items myself, I just buy them from the auction house. However, this can be expensive so I highly recommend you try to gather what you can.

Rewards for gaining reputation with Azeroth Commerce Authority in WoW Classic SoD

Once you reach Friendly reputation with the Azeroth Commerce Authority, you’ll unlock a few purchasable items. Among these, the most useful one is the 10-slot bag.

The big rewards come when you are Honored with the Commerce Authority. This is where you unlock the ability to buy your class rune. As mentioned above, each class will have a rune only available through the Commerce Authority or the Horde Trading Logistics. You’ll also unlock a few recipes.

This is going to take a while. If you’re coming from WoW Retail, I have more bad news. Since this is WoW Classic, your reputation isn’t shared between characters which means you’ll have to do this for each character you make in Season of Discovery.

On the bright side, this can also be profitable if you can craft and sell the items other players need in the Auction House.

Now get out there and start farming that rep. I’m rooting for you.