WoW SoD: Fastest way to farm reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Season of Discovery is all about finding new ways to play old classes in World of Warcraft Classic, and this is done through runes. To get runes, you need to do various feats in the game. However, you must also earn reputation with a particular faction for one rune.

For Horde players, this is the Durotar Supply and Logistics. Each player character needs to be Honored with them to unlock their class-specific engraving rune. This is not shared between characters, so you’ll need to do the same for each character. So, what is the fastest way to farm reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics?

If you are playing an Alliance character you need to farm reputation with the Azeroth Commerce Authority.

How to farm reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics in WoW Classic SoD

One of the new additions to SoD is these Waylaid Supply boxes. These can be found inside treasure chests in player encampments or simply dropped from random enemies. These boxes are the key to getting reputation points with the faction.

Unfortunately, there’s no easy way to find chests in the game. Sure, they spawn at the same locations, but it takes a while, and you still have to deal with all other players who can snatch the chest from you. I suggest stumbling upon them naturally and turning them in ASAP. As for enemies who drop them, that’s incredibly rare, and I wouldn’t rely on it. Just find a chest.

When you find a Waylaid Supply box, you can take it to one of these NPC located in major Horde cities:

Waylaid Supply box NPC locations

Jonah : Orgrimmar at 51.61 in the Valley of Strength left of the auction house

: Orgrimmar at 51.61 in the Valley of Strength left of the auction house Gishah : Undercity at 64.38 in the upper ring, right of the light armor merchant and general trade supplier

: Undercity at 64.38 in the upper ring, right of the light armor merchant and general trade supplier Dokimi: Thunder Bluff at 39.53 in the lowest level, left of the auction house.

When you turn in a Waylaid Supply box, you’ll earn 100 reputation points. Unfortunately for players, you can only ever carry one Waylaid Supply box, so as you can probably see, this is going to take quite a while. Fortunately, there’s a method to speed this up significantly.

Fastest way to farm reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics in WoW Classic SoD

To farm reputation faster, don’t turn in Waylaid supply boxes.

While you can turn them in for 100 reputation points, you really shouldn’t. Instead of turning them in, inspect them, see what’s missing in them, and fill them up.

Each Waylaid supply box is missing some items. While Supply and Logistics officers are happy to see the boxes back, they will be even happier if the boxes are full instead of half empty. And that’s where the fastest method of farming reputation comes in.

There are two types of Waylaid Supply boxes: Crafting and Gathering.

As their names suggest, Crafting boxes are missing crafted items like swords, potions, and cooked food, while gathering boxes are missing items like herbs, ingots, and cloth.

If you add the missing items to a Waylaid Supply box, you can turn them into Supply Shipment boxes. These boxes can be turned to the same NPC officers for much higher rewards. Gathering Supply Shipment boxes can be turned in for 300 reputation points, and Crafted Supply Shipment boxes can be turned in for 450 reputation points. As you can see, this is much better than turning in Waylaid Supply boxes.

To sum up, here’s what you need to do to gather reputation faster:

Find a Waylaid Supply box out in the wild

Gather/Craft/Buy the missing items from the box

Turn it into a Supply Shipment Box

Turn the box in

Profit (300 or 450 reputation)

Needless to say, you need to buy the missing items for each box from the Auction House, or you can gather them yourself. I recommend you gather the items whenever possible because some can go for really high prices at the Auction House.

Additionally, once you get honored reputation with a faction, you can also make good money by selling the items other players need to fill their Supply Shipment boxes.

Rewards for gaining reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics in WoW Classic SoD

When you are friendly with the Durotar Supply and Logistics, you earn the ability to buy a few green items, including a 10-slot bag.

The rewards every class needs are locked until you hit Honored status. These are the unique engraving runes. Every class in the game has one rune that can only be bought from these reputation vendors. Additionally, you can also unlock a few crafting recipes.