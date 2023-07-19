How to unlock the Vulpera race in World of Warcraft

Remember those cute little foxy-looking nomadic scavengers called Vulpera? The ones with the pointy ears and the fluffy tails from Vol’dun. Well, you can unlock them now and you don’t even have a long and unnecessary grind ahead of you.

The cunning and fierce Vulpera, known for their intellect, skilled problem-solving, and small size, have joined the Horde in a quest to explore the world beyond their homeland. They are small, they are cute and furry, and they have unique racial abilities, mount, tabard, and Heritage Armor to share.

How can players unlock the new Horde-only allied race? Here’s everything you need to know about the Vulpera, their available classes, their racial traits, and how to unlock them.

How to unlock Vulpera

Unlocking Vulpera now is far simpler than it used to be when they first came out. Now, you only need to do two things—reach level 40 on any Horde character and start the Vulpera introductory quest in Orgrimmar Embassy. The quest starts with the quest Guests at Grommash Hold.

Here’s the full list of quests you need complete before you can start playing with your furry little friends:

Guests at Grommash Hold

A Declaration of Intent

New Allies, New Problems

No Problem Too Small

Where Are the Workers?

A Little Goodwill

Worthwhile Repairs

Peon Promotions!

A Party in Your Honor

Strength and Honor

Job’s Done

On the Outskirts

Explosions Always Work

We’ll Use Their Weapons

Destroying the Source

Taking Out the Tidecaller

Threat Contained

Meet with Meerah

The Vintner’s Assistants

Playing to Their Strengths

A Particular Process

Fermented for the Horde

Sip and Savor

Awaiting Our Arrival

New Allies Among Us

After completing the New Allies Among Us quest, you’ll get the Allied Races: Vulpera achievement and an option to create your own Vulpera.

Vulpera racial traits

Available classes

Death Knight

Hunter

Mage

Monk

Priest

Rogue

Shaman

Warlock

Warrior

Traits

Bag of Tricks: Pull your chosen trick from the bag and use it on a target enemy or an ally. Enemies take damage, while allies are healed. 1.5-minute cooldown.

Rummage Your Bag: Change the contents of your Bag of Tricks. Five-minute cooldown.

Make Camp: Make a camp at this location. It can only be used outdoors.

Return to Camp: Return to your camp. One-hour cooldown.

Alpaca Saddlebags: Increases the size of your backpack by eight slots.

Fire Resistance: Reduces Fire damage taken by one percent.

Nose For Trouble: When you first take damage from an enemy, reduce that damage by five percent of your maximum health.

