How to unlock Allied Races in World of Warcraft

Back at the end of Legion and the beginning of Battle for Azeroth, Blizzard introduced 10 Allied Races. Originally, unlocking Allied Races was quite an endeavor because you had to complete campaign quests and farm different reputations. But this is no longer the case and unlocking Allied Races has never been easier.

Allied Races are, in a nutshell, almost identical to their original counterparts like Void Elves to Night Elves, except they use a new model and they have their own emotes, mounts, Heritage Armor sets, and racial abilities. In addition to this, Allied Races, although visible during the character creation screen, first need to be unlocked before you can dazzle Orgrimmar with your new Nightborne Mage.

Here’s how you can unlock Allied races and set sail for the shores of the Dragon Isles with a new and improved version of Orcs and Elves.

How to unlock Allied Races in WoW Dragonflight

If you have bought the game, you have active subscription time, and you’ve been eyeing those cool Allied Races to replace your old mains, there are a couple of boxes you need to tick before you can find yourself customizing your new Allied Race character. First, you need to reach level 40. This should be relatively straightforward and a breeze to complete, especially if you’re wearing heirlooms and spamming dungeons.

Then, you need to complete the introductory quests for each and every Allied Race you want to unlock. These quests normally start at the Stormwind or Orgirmmar Embassy and they take you on a full-blown fantasy journey as you explore the lore and backstory of the Allied Race joining your ranks. The questlines are quite elaborate and it will surely take you a couple of hours to unlock all Allied Races.

I am a die-hard Horde fan and I only have the Alliance Allied Races left to unlock. But maybe it’s time to leave my Zandalari Troll Shaman behind and see how Dark Iron Dwarves will serve me.

All allied races in World of Warcraft

Horde

Void elves

Lightforged draenei

Dark Iron dwarves

Kul Tirans

Mechagnomes

Alliance

Nightborne

Highmountain tauren

Mag’har orcs

Zandalari trolls

Vulpera

