All Heritage Armor sets in WoW Dragonflight

Class fantasy in World of Warcraft is usually tied to your class quests, specializations, abilities, and how they mesh together to deliver the true spirit of Warlocks or Druids.

In retrospect, Blizzard Entertainment always looked to expand your class fantasy by introducing Class Halls and revamping old spell effects that simply spoiled the overall enjoyment of the class, but more recently, the WoW team started exploring race fantasy.

Heritage Armor sets first ran down the catwalk of WoW during the Legion expansion with the introduction of allied races—Nightborne, Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, and Void Elf. This trend continued in Battle for Azeroth with the introduction of Kul Tiran Humans, Mag’har Orcs, Mechagnomes, Vulperas, and Zandalari Trolls.

Seeing how the community loved Heritage Armor sets of allied races and the increasing demand for classic races, Blizzard caved in. Right now we have 18 Heritage Armor sets in the game, and here’s a list of all of them.

How to get Heritage Armor in WoW Dragonflight

To get Heritage Armor sets in Dragonflight, you’ll need to level up your character, whether that’s Nightborne, Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, Void Elf, Kul Tiran Human, Mag’har Orc, Mechagnome, Vulpera, Zandalari Troll, Blood Elf, Dwarf, Gnome, Goblin, Tauren, Worgen, Orc or Human, from zero to hero. In other words, you have to level your character from level one to level 70, without boosts or changing your faction or race. Then, you’ll get a lore quest taking you through the history of your race which will, upon completion, grant you Heritage Armor sets that can be transmogged to any Cloth, Leather, Mail, or Plate-wielder.

All Heritage Armor in WoW Dragonfight

In total there are 18 Heritage Armor sets in WoW. If you’re leveling a race, you’ll have the option to earn their Heritage Armor when you reach level 70. Here are all Heritage Armor sets currently available in the game.

Dark Iron Dwarf Heritage Armor

Image via Wowpedia

Highmountain Tauren Heritage Armor

Image via Wowpedia

Kul Tiran Human Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lightforged Draenei Heritage Armor

Image via Wowpedia

Mag’har Orc Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mechagnome Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nightborne Heritage Armor

Image via Wowpedia

Void Elf Heritage Armor

Image via Wowpedia

Vulpera Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zandalari Troll Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blood Elf Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dwarf Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Gnome Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Goblin Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Human Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Orc Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tauren Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Worgen Heritage Armor