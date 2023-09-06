How to get Forsaken Heritage Armor in WoW Dragonflight

For the past couple of years, the Forsaken haven’t had a good time, especially since their queen, Sylvanas Windrunner, abandoned them after World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth. But Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 is looking to change all that and give them their own Heritage Armor.

Ever since Sylvanas Windrunner abandoned the Forsaken to plot against Azeroth with the Jailer, Lilian Voss and Calia Menethil took charge of the Undead as two core members of the Desolate Council. For all of you unfamiliar with the lore, the Desolate Council is the governing body of the Undead that was established during Shadowlands to give some structure to this race. There haven’t been many developments to Undead’s lore since this event, but the Heritage Armor questline will change that.

No matter if you’re still a Sylvanas loyalist or you want to make the Forsaken great again with Calia Menethil and Lilian Voss, here’s how you can get the Forsaken Heritage Armor in Dragonflight.

Forsaken Heritage Armor quest requirements in WoW Dragonflight

I understand you’re impatient to dive into the new Forsaken plotline, but before you can do that, there are a couple of requirements you need to meet:

Be Undead

Be at least level 50

Complete the Return to Lordaeron questline

How to start and complete the Forsaken Heritage Armor questline in WoW Dragonflight

The Forsaken Heritage Armor questline starts at Ruins of Lordaeron. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Forsaken Heritage Armor questline, travel to the Ruins of Lordaeron and talk to Lilian Voss at the 63, 68 coordinates to get the Unliving Summons quest.

Then, follow the questline, and complete all the quests listed below to get your Heritage Armor and tabard.

List of all Forsaken Heritage Armor quests in WoW Dragonflight

Unliving Summons

Our Enemies Abound

To the Sepulcher

Nothing Like the Classic

Boom Weed

Acid Beats Paper

A Proper Disguise

Fear is Our Weapon

The Scarlet Spy

Among Us

The Flight of the Banshee

Death to the Living

This is the Hour of the Forsaken

Return to Lordaeron

I Am Forsaken

Rewards for completing the Forsaken Heritage Armor questline in WoW Dragonflight

The Forsaken Champion’s Attire transmog (two chest pieces, cloak, waist, feet, wrist, head, hands, legs, and shoulders)

Forsaken Champion’s Tabard and Queen Loyalist’s Tabard

About the author