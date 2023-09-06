How to get Night Elf Heritage Armor in WoW Dragonflight

After suffering a terrible destiny during World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth when Sylvanas Windrunner burnt down their world tree and killed thousands of innocent souls, things are finally looking up for Night Elves in Dragonflight. Not only are they getting a new world tree, but they are getting a new fancy Heritage Armor.

Heritage Armor is a special type of transmog tied to specific races in WoW, and it’s normally locked behind a long questline that expands the lore. So far, 18 races have Heritage Armor. Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 introduced the long-awaited Heritage Armor for Night Elves, along with a lengthy questline and a special weapon transmog.

Here’s how you can experience that incredible story and get your own Night Elf Heritage Armor.

Night Elf Heritage Armor quest requirements in WoW Dragonflight

Before you can embark on a journey with Tyrande Whisperwind on an epic journey to get your Night Elf Heritage Armor, you first need to meet a couple of requirements:

Be a Night Elf

Be at least level 50

How to start and complete the Night Elf Heritage Armor questline in WoW Dragonflight

The Clarion’s Call is the first quest for Night Elf Heritage Armor and it can be picked up near Stormwind Embassy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Night Elf Heritage Armor questline, talk to Arko’narin Starshade next to the Stormwind Embassy in Stormwind City at the 52.34 4.56 coordinates and get The Clarion Call quest.

From that point forward, you need to follow the questline and complete all the quests listed below, and in no time you’ll be wearing that fancy-looking Heritage Armor.

List of all Night Elf Heritage Armor quests in WoW Dragonflight

The Clarion Call

Ancient Curses

A Grim Portent

Countering Corruption

Mercy or Misery

Stepping into the Shadows

A Glimpse of Terror

Balancing the Scales & Heart of the Issue

Warden’s Wrath

A Mark for a Protector

Lysander Ceremony

Honor the Goddess

Rewards for completing the Night Elf Heritage Armor questline in WoW Dragonflight

Ensemble: Kaldorei Protector’s Adornment (transmog set that includes feet, chest, waist, head, shoulder, hands, legs, and wrist pieces)

Ama’shan title

Traditionalist Kaldorei Blades set (weapon transmog)

About the author