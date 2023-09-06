How to get Night Elf Heritage Armor in WoW Dragonflight

After suffering a terrible destiny during World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth when Sylvanas Windrunner burnt down their world tree and killed thousands of innocent souls, things are finally looking up for Night Elves in Dragonflight. Not only are they getting a new world tree, but they are getting a new fancy Heritage Armor.
Heritage Armor is a special type of transmog tied to specific races in WoW, and it’s normally locked behind a long questline that expands the lore. So far, 18 races have Heritage Armor. Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 introduced the long-awaited Heritage Armor for Night Elves, along with a lengthy questline and a special weapon transmog.
Here’s how you can experience that incredible story and get your own Night Elf Heritage Armor.
Night Elf Heritage Armor quest requirements in WoW Dragonflight
Before you can embark on a journey with Tyrande Whisperwind on an epic journey to get your Night Elf Heritage Armor, you first need to meet a couple of requirements:
- Be a Night Elf
- Be at least level 50
How to start and complete the Night Elf Heritage Armor questline in WoW Dragonflight
To start the Night Elf Heritage Armor questline, talk to Arko’narin Starshade next to the Stormwind Embassy in Stormwind City at the 52.34 4.56 coordinates and get The Clarion Call quest.
From that point forward, you need to follow the questline and complete all the quests listed below, and in no time you’ll be wearing that fancy-looking Heritage Armor.
List of all Night Elf Heritage Armor quests in WoW Dragonflight
- The Clarion Call
- Ancient Curses
- A Grim Portent
- Countering Corruption
- Mercy or Misery
- Stepping into the Shadows
- A Glimpse of Terror
- Balancing the Scales & Heart of the Issue
- Warden’s Wrath
- A Mark for a Protector
- Lysander Ceremony
- Honor the Goddess
Rewards for completing the Night Elf Heritage Armor questline in WoW Dragonflight
- Ensemble: Kaldorei Protector’s Adornment (transmog set that includes feet, chest, waist, head, shoulder, hands, legs, and wrist pieces)
- Ama’shan title
- Traditionalist Kaldorei Blades set (weapon transmog)