How to level quickly in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight, like all of its preceding WoW expansions, has once again risen players’ maximum level cap from 60 to 70. Those returning to the franchise may note that 70 was once the maximum level of Burning Crusade, but in Blizzard’s previous expansion, Shadowlands, levels were squished from 120 to 60 to simplify the growingly complicated leveling grind.

While World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought multiple changes and swaths of new content, many players hold WoW’s end-game raiding and dungeon content as the MMO’s main selling point. If you are trying to speed through Dragonflight’s 10 new levels as fast as possible to get to end-game content, there are a few tricks that could speed up your leveling process.

How to level up faster in WoW Dragonflight

Outside of completing the main questline, which runs the player throughout all the new zones in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, there are several items and abilities that can speed up the leveling process.

Turn on War Mode

First, turn on War Mode in either Stormwind or Orgrimmar. This mode enables PvP but also grants an increased XP gain for killing mobs and completing quests by 10 to 15 percent. Though you may have to be wary of the opposing faction, this expedites the process of questing quite a bit.

Take breaks in inns or major cities

Players can gain a rested bonus by logging off either in an inn or a major city. This buff gives a significant increase in experience specifically for killing monsters. Unfortunately, players can only gain a rested bonus if they log off for several hours. So if you are intending to take an extended break from leveling, be sure to park your character anywhere you can receive a rested bonus.

Complete World Quests

As with previous expansions, players will occasionally run into World Quests while leveling through the Dragon Isles. These optional quests are identified by a yellow outline around the mini-map, with the quest’s goals appearing on your UI. World Quests are typically found in questing areas, making it a good opportunity to pick up extra XP with minimal effort. After completing the World Quest, players will be rewarded with a significant chunk of XP and potentially other rewards to make their questing journey easier.

Equip Guild Items

In World of Warcraft, there are several items that, when equipped, also boost the XP you may receive from killing mobs or turning in quests. If you are in a Guild, purchase your Guild’s cloak from the vendor in either Orgrimmar or Stormwind, as well as the Guild Banner. Both will slightly increase the XP you earn from killing mobs in any area for an extended period of time.