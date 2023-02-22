Which Chromie timeline is the fastest for leveling in World of Warcraft?

Whenever you create a new character in World of Warcraft, you’ll be prompted to choose a timeline to level your character in. Since World of Warcraft has 10 expansions, each of the many versions of the game came with its own leveling experience. When you make a new alt, picking your timeline is the first thing you should do to get the most out of the leveling process.

Players can select their leveling timeline by visiting Chromie in their capital city. For Alliance players, she can be found in the Stormwind Embassy near the Dwarven District in Stormwind City, and for Horde players, Chromie can be located in the Orgrimmar Embassy, just west of the Orgrimmar’s Valley of Strength.

When speaking with Chromie, you’ll be prompted to select an expansion to level through. After doing so, the game will scale to your current level and you’ll be able to freely play through any expansion’s quest line until you hit level 60 and are permitted to level through the content of the current expansion, Dragonflight.

But with 10 expansions, the number of options at your fingers when selecting a leveling timeline can be daunting. New players will want to get their money’s worth out of WoW leveling, while experienced players will likely want to have the most efficient questing experience possible for their alts. Regardless of which category you fit into, here are the best leveling timelines you can select from Chromie when making a new WoW character.

Best WoW leveling timeline for questing

The common consensus among most WoW players is that the Warlords of Draenor leveling experience is the fastest. The introductory quest line in the Tanaan Jungle gives an immense amount of experience for such a short time investment, while the zones that follow will quickly get your character to a respectably high level.

You likely won’t have to get through the entirety of Draenor before you reach level 60 since there’s enough XP to go around in the first two or three zones alone. Your character probably won’t end up questing beyond the Spires of Arak before being prompted by Chromie to return back to your capital city. Plus, Draenor has plenty of bonus objectives scattered across the entire continent that give quick and simple bursts of XP.

Best WoW leveling timeline for running dungeons

If you like to spruce up your leveling experience by intermingling quests with dungeons, you’d probably be best off selecting The Burning Crusade as your leveling experience. Although WoW’s first expansion is certainly dated in comparison to some of the game’s newer releases—especially when it comes to story progression—TBC is packed with the most raw XP per hour. Early questing hubs in Hellfire Peninsula and Zangarmarsh are loaded with quests, and if you queue for dungeons while completing them, you should easily be grabbing a few levels every hour without breaking a sweat.