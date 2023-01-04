How to get to Ashran in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Ashran was a major hub island for Horde and Alliance players during World of Warcraft’s Warlords of Draenor expansion. In modern WoW, it still has its reasons for visiting, particularly during the expansion’s Timewalking dungeon event. When the event is live, dungeons from that expansion are scaled up to players’ current power level, and modernized rewards become available.

Since Ashran is a war-torn island, the Alliance and Horde have separate capitals there, and they do not interact with each other. Horde players will find everything they need in Ashran at their capital of Warspear, while Alliance players have their hub in Stormshield.

Whether you’re tracking down a Timewalking vendor, collecting some old PvP gear, or looking to dive back into Warlords of Draenor content, here’s how to get to Ashran for yourself.

How to get to Warspear and Stormshield in Ashran

Alliance and Horde players will have to make their way to Ashran separately, considering the area is split down the middle by an ongoing conflict. The Horde capital city of Warspear is located at the very northern end of the island, while the Alliance’s home base of Stormshield is positioned in the far south.

The easiest way to get to your faction’s base camp on Ashran is to take a portal there from your capital city. Alliance players will be able to get there via a portal in Stormwind City’s Wizard Tower, while Horde players have their own direct access point in Orgrimmar’s portal room.

You can also get to Ashran by taking a portal to an alternative location in Draenor and using a flight point to reach the island. A portal that takes players to Shadowmoon Valley is currently open in Valdrakken. If you have a Garrison Hearthstone from completing the Draenor campaign, you can also use that to reach the continent.