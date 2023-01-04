Timewalking in World of Warcraft typically refers to the option to queue up for dungeons from the previous expansions and get transmogs, pieces of gear, and other similar rewards that can be exchanged for Timewarped Badges. In total, there are six expansions currently rotating to TImewalking–the Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, and Legion.

With this weekly reset, the denizens of Dragonflight can revisit the era of the Iron Horde and Garrosh Hellscream and collect Timewarped Badges for two different mounts, toys, gear, and reputation tokens with major WoD factions like Arakkoa Outcasts, Steamwheedle Preservation Society, Order of the Awakened, Saberstalkers, Frostwolf Orcs/Council of Exarchs, Laughing Skull Orcs/Sha’tari Defense, and Hand of the Prophet.

On top of all of that, you’ll get a quest from Kazra in Valdrakken to complete five Timewalking dungeons and, upon completing this quest and turning it in, you’ll get a Cache of Vault Treasures containing one piece of non-tier gear from Normal Vault of the Incarnates. So, here’s the list of all Timewalking dungeons from WoD you can run to earn Timewarped Badges, gear, and complete the weekly Timewalking quest.

List of available WoD Timewalking dungeons in WoW Dragonflight

Auchindoun

The Bloodmaul Slag Mines

The Everbloom

Grimrail Depot

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds

Skyreach

Each dungeon run, which can be accessed via the Group Finder, will award you 10 Timewarped Badges beside the regular loot bosses can drop for you and your group. You can then visit the Timewalking vendors Tempra in Stormshield and Kronnus in Warspear and spend your earned Timewarped Badges on two mounts (Beastlord’s Irontusk and Beastlord’s Warwolf), two toys (Apexis Focusing Shard and Banner of the Burning Blade), or reputation tokens with major WoD factions–Arakkoa Outcasts, Steamwheedle Preservation Society, Order of the Awakened, Saberstalkers, Frostwolf Orcs/Council of Exarchs, Laughing Skull Orcs/Sha’tari Defense, and Hand of the Prophet.