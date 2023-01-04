With this weekly reset, we’re once again entering the alternative timeline of the Iron Horde with Timewalking. This means that Timewarped Badges, Warlords of Draenor-themed mounts, and other similar collectibles are making a return to the game. To collect as many Timewarped Badges as you can before these incredible rewards go away, you’ll need to run six WoD Timewalking dungeons currently available in Dragonflight–Auchindoun, the Bloodmaul Slag Mines, the Everbloom, Grimrail Depot, Shadowmoon Burial Grounds, and Skyreach.

If you’re not a big fan of Timewalking dungeons and simply want to focus on gearing up, you’d still want to do at least five of them for the A Savage Path Through Time quest and get your hands on a Cache of Vault Treasures containing one piece of non-tier gear from Normal Vault of the Incarnates.

So, here’s a quick guide on where you can pick this quest up, how to access Timewalking dungeons, and, ultimately, how to complete A Savage Path Through Time quest for a guaranteed piece of gear from Normal Vault of the Incarnates.

Where can you get A Savage Path Through Time quest in WoW Dragonflight?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

A Savage Path Through Time is a weekly quest that tasks you with running and completing five Timewalking dungeons. Upon completing it, you’ll get one piece of non-tier gear from Normal Vault of the Incarnates. To pick up this quest, you’ll need to head to Valdrakken and speak to Kazra at the coordinates 49.48, 59.50. As soon as you accept the quest, you can start queuing up for your Timewalking runs.

How can you access Timewalking dungeons in WoW Dragonflight?

To access WoD Timewalking dungeons, all you need to do is to open the Group Finder by clicking on the eye icon on the bar in the bottom right corner of your screen. Then, you go to Dungeon Finder and there select Random Timewalking Dungeon (Warlords of Draenor).

How to complete A Savage Path Through Time quest in WoW Dragonflight?

To complete A Savage Path Through Time quest in Dragonflight, all you need to do is to run and complete five Timewalking dungeons. After you finish your final run, you can go back to Kazra at the coordinates 49.48, 59.50, and the NPC will award you a Cache of Vault Treasures containing one piece of non-tier gear from Normal Vault of the Incarnates.