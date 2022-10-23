All dungeons in WoW: Dragonflight Mythic+ season one

Mythic+ dungeons have become one of the most engaging pieces of content World of Warcraft has offered recently, with dungeon grinding becoming a central part of the game for PvE-focused players. Additionally, Mythic+ has spawned its own layer of WoW esports, with teams investing in keystone pushing and time trial events on a professional level.

When Dragonflight ushers in a new era for the WoW franchise next month, the format of Mythic+ will also shift. Instead of featuring a consistent lineup of maps from the current expansion, Dragonflight will see its Mythic+ pool of dungeons rotate season-to-season.

The first Mythic+ season of Dragonflight will include a total of eight dungeons, with four being from the current expansion and four legacy dungeons returning to the pool.

All eight of the dungeons will be available to play on Mythic+ difficulty in WoW: Dragonflight season one.

All Mythic+ dungeons in Dragonflight season one

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Algeth’ar Academy

Ruby Life Pools

The Azure Vault

The Nokhud Offensive

Court of Stars (Legion)

Halls of Valor (Legion)

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds (Warlords of Draenor)

Temple of the Jade Serpent (Mists of Pandaria)

The first Mythic+ season of Dragonflight will feature four dungeons from the expansion: Algeth’ar Academy, Ruby Life Pools, The Azure Vault, and the Nokhud Offensive. That means four other dungeons from Dragonflight will not be featured in the initial season and will likely make their debuts in the second season of the expansion. Those dungeons are Neltharus, Brackenhide Hollow, Halls of Infusion, and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr.

Players should also expect dungeons from other expansions to return in later seasons, although no future candidates have been announced yet.

Dragonflight Mythic+ season one will begin on Dec. 12. The expansion will launch on Nov. 28.