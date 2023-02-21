What is Dragon Isles Adventure Mode in WoW Dragonflight?

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, there are so many new things to explore across the Dragon Isles, from areas and zones to dungeons to herbs and so much more. The story of the Dragon Isles is quite interesting as you must help the Dragonflights reclaim their legacy while supporting the inhabitants who live in these lands.

And while the storyline and quests can be exciting, if you want to create an alt, the quests you once enjoyed working your way through to unlock everything may not hold the same appeal the second or third time around. This is why there is something called the Dragon Isles Adventure Mode in WoW Dragonflight.

So what is the Adventure Mode in WoW Dragonflight?

Adventure Mode in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Adventure Mode is another way for players to level in Dragonflight, similar to how the Threads of Fate worked in WoW Shadowlands. To use Adventure Mode, the first character on your account, your main, must play through the Dragonflight campaign and complete the storylines of all four zones.

And once you finish the Thaldraszus storyline and reach level 68, you’ll notice that Adventure Mode is enabled across your entire account for your alts. What this does is that it will open up World and Profession Trainer Quests, and it allows your alts to explore any of the zones in any order as soon as they arrive in the Dragon Isles.

So, if you’d like to create an alt, or two, the Adventure Mode in WoW Dragonflight can be an excellent alternative leveling path.