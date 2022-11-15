Last breath of Shadowlands: Threads of Fate is leaving World of Warcraft

Shadowlands won’t be missed—at all. Although we are all looking forward to saying goodbye to Sylvannas Windrunner and Zovaal, there are still more than a couple of remnants of this World of Warcraft expansion left in the game, like covenants and conduits. With the phase two pre-patch of Dragonflight set to release on Nov. 15, we’re bidding a fond farewell to Threads of Fate.

Wowhead shared that Threads of Fate is leaving the game with the phase two pre-patch of Dragonflight on Nov. 15. In other words, you can no longer start the alternative questing method through Shadowlands starting later today. If you’ve already started the campaign, you can, of course, finish it. Characters who didn’t start Threads of Fate until Nov. 15 will still be able to level through the zone-by-zone covenant campaigns.

On top of that, Chromie Time’s Shadowlands, Realms of Death becomes available with this weekly reset. With Realms of Death, you can speed run the Shadowlands storyline and level fast, just like with other expansions. If you do switch to Realms of Death while Threads of Fate is still active, you’ll lose access to world quests until level 60, but you will keep most of the Threads of Fate features.

Phase two of Dragonflight’s pre-patch is also bringing Primal Storms event and a new playable class and race, Dracthyr Evokers.