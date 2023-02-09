How to complete A Gift for the Emissary of Stormwind/Orgrimmar in WoW Dragonflight

The Love is in the Air world event is back in World of Warcraft, and while the event is active, players will have the chance to earn unique rewards such as mounts and cosmetic items. One of the most reliable ways to earn rewards, including the Swift Lovebird mount, is to build up a mass of Love Tokens, one of the event’s main currencies.

One of the ways players will earn Love Tokens and become ingratiated with the way currencies work during the event is by completing a quest called A Gift for the Emissary of Stormwind/Orgrimmar (depending on your character’s faction).

Here’s how to complete that quest and get started on your collection of Lovely Charms and Love Tokens.

Where to start A Gift for the Emissary of Stormwind/Orgrimmar quest

Alliance players can pick up the quest “A Gift for the Emissary of Stormwind” from Kwee Q. Peddlefeet in Stormwind City’s Trade District. Peddlefeet can be found outside of the bank in Stormwind’s Trade District whenever the Love is in the Air world event is active. Horde players can accept the quest “A Gift for the Emissary of Orgrimmar” from Peddlefeet in Orgrimmar outside the Auction House in the Valley of Strength.

The quest requires you to collect 10 Lovely Charms and turn them into a Lovely Charm bracelet that you eventually give as a gift to your faction’s emissary.

Related: Where to find the Trading Post in WoW: Dragonflight

After accepting the quest, you’ll have to head out into the world and defeat enemies that yield experience or honor. Any level-appropriate enemy has a chance to drop Lovely Charms. You won’t need to loot the enemies for Lovely Charms to appear in your inventory. As long as you have a Lovely Charm Collector’s Kit in your bag (which is given to you automatically after accepting the quest), you’ll be able to get charms when defeating mobs.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

You’ll only need 10 Lovely Charms to make one bracelet. Ten charms can easily be farmed in high-density areas in the Dragon Isles, such as the Flashfrost Assault in the Waking Shores or the Cobalt Assembly in the Azure Span. If you’re looking to complete the quest on a character who isn’t max-level just yet, you can quickly receive Lovely Charms by completing dungeons while leveling.

Where to turn in A Gift for the Emissary of Stormwind/Orgrimmar

After collecting 10 Lovely Charms from defeating level-appropriate enemies, right-click the charms in your inventory to create a Lovely Charm Bracelet. Once you’ve created the bracelet, the quest will be ready to turn in.

Alliance players will want to turn in the quest to Emissary Audwin Alston, who can be located under the fountain in front of Stormwind Keep at coordinates [77, 42]. Horde players will turn in the quest at Drunzek Skullband in Orgrimmar at coordinates [41, 78].