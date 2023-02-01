Where to find the Trading Post in WoW: Dragonflight

The Trading Post is now live in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, meaning players can access all of the rewards and goodies available to collect. Each month, the Trading Post will update its inventory with new pets, mounts, and cosmetic items for players to collect. Individual items at the post can be purchased with Traveler’s Tender, while Travel Points can be earned each month by completing activities in-game to earn a monthly bonus reward.

To kick things off, the bonus reward for February 2023 is a mount called Ash’adar, the Harbinger of Dawn. To start working on collecting this reward (and all of the others the Trading Post has in stock), you’ll have to head to your faction’s Trading Post yourself.

Immediately upon logging into WoW, you’ll be given a quest called “Tour the Trading Post,” which will point you in the direction of the post and require you to speak with various NPCs hanging around the area. Here’s where players from both factions can find their version of the Trading Post.

Alliance Trading Post location

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Alliance players can head to Stormwind City at coordinates [51, 70]. The Trading Post can be found in Stormwind next to the entrance to the Stockades dungeon, where holiday NPCs (like the ones who are active during the Midsummer Fire Festival) usually set up shop. The vendor who allows you to peer into the Trading Post’s inventory is a dwarf woman named Tawny Seabraid, who you can find under the Trading Post’s main canopy.

Related: How to use the Trading Post in WoW Dragonflight

Horde Trading Post location

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Horde players will find their version of the Trading Post in Orgrimmar’s Valley of Strength. The Trading Post in Orgrimmar is directly in the center of the city, to the left of Grommash Hold at coordinates [49, 76]. Look for a Troll woman named Shiri to access the Trading Post’s inventory.