WoW SoD: How to get to Stranglethorn Vale in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In the second phase of WoW Classic Season of Discovery, the new main questing hub is going to be Strangledthorn Vale. This zone is one of the most infamous and popular zones ever created in World of Warcraft, largely because of its wide-spanning level range and notoriety for world PvP.

In SoD phase two, Stranglethorn will feature quests that range from levels 25 to 45, which lines up perfectly with the next level bracket. Furthermore, the zone will be home to the new Blood Moon PvP event, which is relatively similar to the Battle for Ashenvale event from phase one.

To start experiencing all that phase two has to offer, you’re likely going to want to get to Stranglethorn Vale as soon as you possibly can, assuming you haven’t already. It’s in this zone that you’re going to find many experience-rich quests, as well as the new intended endgame player hub of Booty Bay. Regardless of your faction, getting to Stranglethorn Vale (STV) is relatively easy. Here’s how you can do it right off the jump in phase two of WoW Classic SoD.

How to get to Stranglethorn Vale as Alliance in WoW Classic

Alliance players need to run through the whole zone before they can unlock a flight path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main difference between Horde and Alliance players when it comes to Stranglethorn Vale is where they enter the zone. Alliance players will, more often than not, enter Stranglethorn Vale through its most northern point of entry, while Horde players will come in from the south.

Most Alliance players will enter Stranglethorn Vale through its northern entrance. This entrance can be found just off the road leading out of Duskwood. If you’re traveling on the main road in Duskwood, make the turn that heads south, and you should see the signs leading toward STV as the road diverts. This road will take you to the Rebel Camp in northern Stranglethorn, where you can start the Colonel Kurzen quest chain. If you want to get to Booty Bay, you’ll have to follow the main road that leads through the entirety of Stranglethorn Vale.

How to get to Stranglethorn as a Horde player

It’s as easy as taking a boat for the Horde. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Horde players will have a much easier time getting to Stranglethorn Vale as there is a boat that takes them directly to the zone’s de facto capital of Booty Bay. This boat is located in Ratchet, which can be found in the Barrens. It’s a relatively natural progression for Horde players to take the boat over to Booty Bay from Ratchet whenever they level in the Barrens, so chances are you’ve already encountered Booty Bay during phase one. But if you haven’t, it’s very easy to get there from one of your main leveling zones on Kalimdor.