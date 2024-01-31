WoW SoD: The Blood Moon PvP event in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explained

World of Warcraft players are praising Blizzard Entertainment for listening to the playerbase in Season of Discovery, and it looks like the trend will continue in phase two. Stranglethorn Vale’s new PvP event, the Blood Moon, is getting players excited as it seems like a big improvement over the Battle for Ashenvale.

The Blood Moon was announced by Blizzard on Jan. 30, alongside many other changes and additions coming with the second phase of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Phase one’s PvP event, the Battle for Ashenvale, was popular but heavily criticized for its issues. Now, after lots of feedback, the Blood Moon could solve its problems. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about the Blood Moon in SoD phase two.

Where will the Blood Moon PvP event take place in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The event is building upon lots of feedback from Battle for Ashenvale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This time around, the players will battle it out in another renowned zone of Azeroth—Stranglethorn Vale. But, contrary to the Battle for Ashenvale, it won’t be triggered by players’ actions. Instead, it will happen every three hours and last for 30 minutes.

The PvP event will supposedly be impossible to miss, as the Blood Moon will cast an “eerie red fog on the area.” During this time, the whole of Stranglethorn Vale will become a free-for-all PvP zone “with some twists.” This means players will be able to attack and kill other players of the same faction.

The Blood Moon PvP event rules

Since the second phase of Season of Discovery isn’t out yet, we can’t specifically explain all the rules. But, the developer did leave us a few breadcrumbs.

In the video preview, the devs pointed out that the PvP event will punish players in raids, so it likely won’t be possible for large groups to work together. This makes sense, given the Blood Moon enables free-for-all PvP, and “allies and enemies alike will be viable targets for your blood rage.”

The Emissary will be able to bail us out. Image via Blizzard

Those who will want to opt out of the event will be able to do so by talking to a Zandalari Emissary somewhere in the zone. Once we find them, we’ll point out his exact location.

On top of that, the event also won’t feature any PvE objectives, like Battle for Ashenvale did. But, at the same time, we were warned to look out for Chosens of the Blood Loa, which are said to be capable of “absolutely destroying us.”

The Blood Moon PvP event rewards in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Naturally, you will earn currency by participating in the event. New rewards will be obtainable using this currency by visiting a vendor outside Gurubashi Arena. There are supposedly “a dozen” new class-specific rewards, and Blizzard teased a few of them.

Can’t wait to try these myself. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Additionally, two new level 40 mounts will be obtainable by participating in the event. Last but not least, new quests will be available to help us earn Arathi Basin reputation.

Aren’t they cute? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Obviously, this isn’t much, but it’s understandable Blizzard doesn’t want to give everything away at the start. At the same time, the devs outlined new runes, the Gnomeregan raid, and more. Further details will be added once the second phase and the PvP event go live on Feb. 8.