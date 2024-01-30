WoW SoD: All new runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2

The second phase of World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is nearing its release, scheduled for Feb. 8. With it being around the corner, Blizzard Entertainment has begun to shed new details, including a first look at the upcoming runes.

Runes have been a major feature of Season of Discovery. They allow players to take on new roles in certain classes by adding certain abilities. So far, in the first phase, each class received 12 runes, and fresh ones are coming alongside the second phase. On Jan. 30, Blizzard revealed two upcoming runes for each class (except for Shaman) in WoW Classic SoD phase two.

All new runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

New, sparkling runes are on the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blizzard underlined that it is only giving a sneak peek of the new runes coming in phase two of Season of Discovery. This means there will likely be more than only two for each class added once it eventually goes live.

New Druid runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Eclipse Engraved on Belt. Description: Starfire increases the critical strike chance of your next two Wraths by 30 percent, and Wrath increases the critical strike chance of your next Starfire by 30 percent, both effects stacking up to four charges. Both spells also gain 70 percent chance at all times to not lose casting time when you take damage.

King of the Jungle Engrave on Boots. Description: Tiger’s Fury now increases all physical damage you deal by 15 percent instead of by a flat value, and instantly grants you 60 Energy. It is no longer on the global cooldown, but now has its own 30 seconds cooldown.



New Paladin runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

So far, the things are looking sweet for Paladins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sheath of Light Engraved on Belt. Description: Dealing damage with your melee weapon increases your spell power by an amount equal to 30 percent of your attack power for one minute. In addition, your critical healing spells heal the target for 60 percent of the healed amount over 12 seconds.

Guarded by the Light Engrave on Boots. Description: Each time you hit a target with your melee weapon, you gain five percent of your maximum mana per three seconds for 15 seconds, but the amount healed by your Flash of Light, Holy Light, and Holy Shock spells is reduced by 50 percent during this mana regeneration.



New Hunter runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Melee Specialist Engraved on Belt. Description: Raptor Strike cooldown reduced to three seconds and is now instant, Moongose Bite cooldown removed, and Raptor Strike has a 30 percent chance on each attack not to triggers its cooldown.

Trap Launcher Engrave on Boots. Description: Your traps can now be placed at any location within 40 yards, and placed while you are in combat. Additionally, your Fire-based and Frost-based traps now have separate shared cooldowns.



New Warrior runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Rallying Cry Engraved on Boots. Description: Let loose a rallying cry, granting all party and raid member within 40 yards a 15 percent increased maximum health for 10 seconds.

Blood Surge Engrave on Belt. Description: Heroic Strike, Bloodthirst, and Whirlwind have a 30 percent chance to make your next Slam within 15 seconds instant and cost no Rage.



New Rogue runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Rogues are about to get more tricky to deal with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shuriken Toss Engraved on Belt. Description: Throw a shuriken at your enemy, dealing damage equal to 25 percent of your Attack Power, and also strike up to four additional nearby targets. Awards one combo point.

Master of Subtlety Engrave on Boots. Description: Attacks made while stealthed, and for six seconds after breaking stealth, cause an additional 10 percent damage.



New Priest runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Mind Spike Engraved on Belt. Description: Blasts the target for 108 to 126 Shadowfrost damage, and increases the critical strike chance of your next Mind Blast on the target by 30 percent, stacking up to three times.

Pain Suppression Engrave on Boots. Description: Instantly reduces all damage taken by a friendly target by 40 percent and increases resistance to Dispel mechanics by 65 percent for eight seconds.



New Warlock runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Invocation Engraved on Belt. Description: Refreshing Corruption, Immolate, Curse of Agony, or Siphon Life when it has less than six seconds duration remaining will cause you to deal instant damage to the target equal to one period of that spell’s periodic damage.

Dance of the Wicked Engrave on Boots. Description: You and your demon pet gain dodge chance equal to your spell critical strike chance each time you deal a critical strike to an enemy, and also both regain two percent of maximum mana.



New Mage runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

How about a spell or two? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Missile Barrage Engraved on Belt. Description: Gives your Arcane Blast a 40 percent chance, and your Fireball and Frostbolt spells a 20 percent chance to reduce the channeled duration of your next Arcane Missiles spell by 50 percent, reduce the mana cost by 100 percent, and missiles will fire every half a second.

Chronostatic Preservation Engrave on Boots. Description: Fuses Arcane, Fire, and Frost magic to freeze chronomantic energy into a stored state for later use. You can hold this energy for up to 15 seconds before it combusts and expires. When unleashed, heals a friendly target for 665 to 998. This spell is considered Arcane, Fire, and Frost for interactions with other spells, talents, and effects.



New Shaman runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Maelstrom Weapon Engraved on Belt. Description: When you deal damage with a melee attack, you have a chance to reduce the cast time of your next Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, Lesser Healing Wave, Healing Wave, Chain Heal, or Lava Burst spell by 20 percent. Stacks up to five times. Lasts 30 seconds.

Spirit of the Alpha Engrave on Boots. Description: Infuses the target with the spirit of an alpha wolf, increasing all threat generated by the target by 45 percent for 30 minutes. Limit to one target.

Two-Handed Mastery Engrave on Chest or Robe Description: Each time you strike an enemy with a two-handed weapon, you gain 30 percent attack speed with two-handed weapons for 10 seconds.



Blizzard also announced that Season of Discovery phase two content won’t be available to play on the PTR servers. Therefore, it will be unlikely to see other runes leak before it ships on Feb. 8. But, once it does, we will update this list accordingly.