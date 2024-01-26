WoW players want to see these 4 crucial changes in SoD phase 2

World of Warcraft Season of Discovery phase two is set to go live on Feb. 8. It’s still unclear what features are coming in phase two, but fans have already made their wishlist.

Recommended Videos

On Jan. 26, Reddit user voxaroth proposed three crucial quality-of-life changes on the Classic WoW subreddit—greater visibility distance on nameplates, instant mail between alts, and dual spec. First of all, ranged classes, like Mages and Warlocks, have been struggling to discern targets in the distance, and clicking on the correct one is an arduous task. Ideally, nameplates should be visible from a greater distance. Increasing nameplate visibility would be a rather small change but would help ranged classes.

Phase two increases the level cap to 40 and Stranglethorn Vale gets a PvP event. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Another change that would be great for WoW Season of Discovery is instant mail between alts. Normally, it takes 60 minutes for mail to arrive, regardless of whether you’re sending it to your alt, a friend, or a random character in the world. Ideally, phase two could make mail between your own characters faster. You’ve probably been in a situation where you needed mats or gold immediately, but you couldn’t get it and missed out on a great opportunity for cheap shoulders or any similar recipe. This is another potential area of improvement for phase two.

It would also be great if Season of Discovery had dual spec. This way, you could switch between your PvP and PvE specs with ease and you wouldn’t be spending any gold on it. As a healer, I’d particularly love this. I have to go into the world alone often to gather herbs, and that makes me quite prone to ganks. It’s hard to stand my ground when I don’t have the tools to do so.

I have to mention one more great idea for a change from the comment section and that is to make Paladin buffs last longer than five minutes. These cost too much mana, and reapplying them every five minutes is, frankly, annoying. Mage and Priest buffs last half an hour and it would be fair to make Paladin buffs equally long.

Phase two is only the second phase of Season of Discovery, and according to the patch roadmap, Blizzard Entertainment has at least a couple more up its sleeves.