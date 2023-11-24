Does WoW Classic Season of Discovery have dual spec?

Season of Discovery looks and feels like World of Warcraft Classic, but there are major changes to levels, end-game content, and features. There’s been some talk around dual specs, and it probably left you wondering if it’s in the game.

Dual spec is a feature first added during Wrath of the Lich King that allows you to have two specs you can easily swap between without any cost. This changes how your action bars look, and resets your resources, but it doesn’t influence your gears.

The feature is particularly useful for hybrid classes like Warrior, Shamans, and Priests that can either heal or tank, but also dish out ridiculous amounts of damage with their DPS specs.

This all sounds like fun and games, but is dual spec available in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Is dual spec in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Dual spec won’t be available when Season of Discovery launches on Nov. 30, but Blizzard hinted during BlizzCon 2023 that it will come to the game further down the road.

This means you could have two specs ready to go for any occasion. You can have one raiding spec and one for PvP or even one for the open-world content like quests and farming gold, and the other for raiding—it’s up to you. I already know that my Shaman will have one Elemental and one Restoration spec, so I can head out into Azeroth without needing a DPS player to babysit me.

When is dual spec coming to WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Dual spec will be unlocked further down the road. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, dual spec still doesn’t have a release date or window for WoW Classic Season of Mastery. It’s hard to say when exactly it will release, especially because the only hint Blizzard dropped is that it is coming, and nothing else.

Essentially, it could be any of the updates coming to Season of Discovery, but I just have a feeling it will be the next one after release. There’s no good reason why Blizzard would delay this any longer, especially since your class will be, more or less, fleshed out with the next update.