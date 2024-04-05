WoW SoD: How to train dual spec in Season of Discovery phase 3

One of the most convenient and requested mechanics in World of Warcraft history, dual specialization, is finally available in WoW Classic Season of Discovery as of the launch of phase three.

Dual spec allows you to have multiple talent builds you can play with, giving you the freedom to switch between multiple types of damage within your class, or even two different archetypes altogether. This type of system is particularly useful for players who can fill multiple roles within their dungeon or raid group, or players who are simply looking to try something new.

As of SoD phase three, dual spec can be trained at a special NPC named Grendag Brightbeard—as long as you have the coin to pay him.

Here’s how to unlock dual specialization in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Where to purchase dual spec in WoW SoD

Grendag will give you the right to train dual spec, for a price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To train dual spec in WoW SoD, you must seek out Grendag Brightbeard, a dwarven NPC with a stark red beard who is wearing a violet robe and wide-brimmed pink hat. This NPC is specifically designed to be unmissable. When you find Grendag Brightbeard, make sure you have at least 50 gold in your inventory and are at least level 40. You cannot train dual specialization without checking off those two boxes.

Grendag Brightbeard can be found in two different places: one that’s convenient for Alliance players, and one that’s convenient for Horde players.

Grendag Brightbeard locations in WoW Season of Discovery

The Forlorn Cavern, Ironforge [44,10]

Valley of Strength, Orgrimmar [49, 58]

When phase three of SoD first launched, Grendag Brightbeard was briefly located in the neutral hub of Steamwheedle Port in Tanaris, but he has since packed up his bags and is no longer able to be found at that location. You’ll need to go to your faction’s capital city if you want to purchase the ability to train dual spec.

