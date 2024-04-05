Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to train dual spec in Season of Discovery phase 3

The long-awaited dual spec feature finally makes its way to Season of Discovery.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 11:27 am
A gnome standing on the docks waiting for a boat at Booty Bay in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the most convenient and requested mechanics in World of Warcraft history, dual specialization, is finally available in WoW Classic Season of Discovery as of the launch of phase three. 

Recommended Videos

Dual spec allows you to have multiple talent builds you can play with, giving you the freedom to switch between multiple types of damage within your class, or even two different archetypes altogether. This type of system is particularly useful for players who can fill multiple roles within their dungeon or raid group, or players who are simply looking to try something new.

As of SoD phase three, dual spec can be trained at a special NPC named Grendag Brightbeard—as long as you have the coin to pay him. 

Here’s how to unlock dual specialization in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. 

Where to purchase dual spec in WoW SoD 

Grendag Brightbeard in Ironforge training dual spec in WoW Classic SoD
Grendag will give you the right to train dual spec, for a price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To train dual spec in WoW SoD, you must seek out Grendag Brightbeard, a dwarven NPC with a stark red beard who is wearing a violet robe and wide-brimmed pink hat. This NPC is specifically designed to be unmissable. When you find Grendag Brightbeard, make sure you have at least 50 gold in your inventory and are at least level 40. You cannot train dual specialization without checking off those two boxes. 

Grendag Brightbeard can be found in two different places: one that’s convenient for Alliance players, and one that’s convenient for Horde players. 

Grendag Brightbeard locations in WoW Season of Discovery 

  • The Forlorn Cavern, Ironforge [44,10]
  • Valley of Strength, Orgrimmar [49, 58]

When phase three of SoD first launched, Grendag Brightbeard was briefly located in the neutral hub of Steamwheedle Port in Tanaris, but he has since packed up his bags and is no longer able to be found at that location. You’ll need to go to your faction’s capital city if you want to purchase the ability to train dual spec. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Zul’Farrak dungeon quests in WoW Classic
Zul'Farrak main staircase room as seen in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All Zul’Farrak dungeon quests in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How to get the Bargain Bush in WoW Classic SoD
Image of an Orc in WoW wearing plate armor.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Bargain Bush in WoW Classic SoD
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 4, 2024
Read Article How to fix error wow51900127 in WoW
Death Knight in a Wrath of the Lich King Zone standing.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to fix error wow51900127 in WoW
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Zul’Farrak dungeon quests in WoW Classic
Zul'Farrak main staircase room as seen in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All Zul’Farrak dungeon quests in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How to get the Bargain Bush in WoW Classic SoD
Image of an Orc in WoW wearing plate armor.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Bargain Bush in WoW Classic SoD
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 4, 2024
Read Article How to fix error wow51900127 in WoW
Death Knight in a Wrath of the Lich King Zone standing.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to fix error wow51900127 in WoW
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 4, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.