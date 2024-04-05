Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get the Bargain Bush in WoW Classic SoD

Claim your Bargain Bush and go into hiding.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 08:15 pm
Image of an Orc in WoW wearing plate armor.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

World of Warcraft Season of Discovery has been a ton of fun and Blizzard continues to add new content. These new additions come in bulk in the form of phases, and you can still find random content like the Bargain Bush amongst patch notes.

While some new and experimental items can be sent to all players through the mailing system, you may need to do NPC searching to get others. I’m exceptionally bad at remembering locations in WoW, so I always need help finding where I’m looking for, which was also the case when I was trying to get the Bargain Bush in WoW Classic SoD.

What does Bargain Bush do in WoW Classic SoD?

When you use a Bargain Bush in WoW Classic SoD, you’ll turn into a bush. This is a camouflage item that allows players to blend in with their environment and hide. Your name will also disappear after activating the Bargain Bush, but your title will remain visible.

Where to get the Bargain Bush in WoW Classic SoD

You can get the Bargain Bush in WoW Classic SoD from Supply Officers. Before getting this item, you need to be at least honored with the Durotar Supply and Logistics or the Azeroth Commerce Authority.

Supply Officers in WoW Classic SoD can be found in major cities, near Auction Houses. There are three of them in Orgrimmar and Stormwind, with more NPCs in other cities like Darnassus, Ironforge, Thunder Bluff, and Undercity.

If you’re Durotar Supply and Logistics or the Azeroth Commerce Authority, you can also buy the Empty Supply Crate item, which will turn you into a crate instead of a bush.

Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.